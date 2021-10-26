Broncos will face Palmyra in volleyball subdistrict final

PALMYRA – In the Class C2-3 volleyball subdistrict, the No. 3 seed Centennial Broncos swept the No. 2 Freeman Falcons to roll into the subdistrict final, where they will face host Palmyra.

Centennial roared out of the gate with a commanding 25-15 win in the first set. The Broncos then won the second set 25-20 before slamming the door on the Falcons in the third set with a 25-16 victory.

Sophomore Karley Naber hammered 10 kills to lead Centennial, followed by nine from freshman Catelynn Bargen. Junior Cambria Saunders and sophomore Cora Payne added seven winners each, while freshman Averie Stuhr recorded six and senior Gracen Fehlhafer notched one.

At the service line, freshman Ella Wambold crushed a team-high two aces. Fehlhafer, Naber and junior Samara Ruether all added one apiece. At the net, Saunders and Fehlhafer combined for Centennial’s lone block.

Three different Broncos recorded double-digit kills, led by junior Krislyn Green’s 17. Ruether notched 13 digs and Fehlhafer posted 11, while Wambold added eight. As a team, Centennial finished with 71 digs for the match.

Fehlhafer tallied 33 of the Broncos’ 39 assists.

Palmyra swept Tri County to punch its ticket to tonight’s subdistrict final. Action between the Panthers and Broncos is set to begin at 6 p.m.