UTICA – The Centennial Broncos went to the final eight minutes on Friday night staring at a 30-25 deficit to the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in boys Southern Nebraska Conference play.

The Broncos closed the game on an 18-8 run and moved to 14-8 on the season with the 43-38 win over the Wolverines.

W-C opened with a 13-10 lead through the first eight minutes, but Centennial pulled to within 19-18 with an 8-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter.

The Wolverines won the third quarter 11-7 to give them their five-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Senior Maj Nisly led the Broncos in scoring with 16, while tossing in eight points each was sophomore Sam Ehlers and senior Lane Zimmer.

The Broncos were 15 of 31 from the field for 48% and that included5 of 12 on 3-point shots. Nisly was 3 of 5 and Ehlers 2 of 7.

Centennial hit 8 of 14 free throw chances.

Nisly, Ehlers and Zimmer all had three rebounds in the win.

No team or individual stats were available for the Wolverines.

The Broncos were in Central City on Monday night to open first round C1-8 subdistrict action against the Milford Eagles. A win has them back in Central City tonight to face the No. 1 seed Central City Bison.

Wilber-Clatonia (11-13) 13 6 11 8-38

Centennial (14-8) 10 8 7 18-43