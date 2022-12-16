 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broncos, Twisters compete at CC/O tri

  • 0

STROMSBURG – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters welcomed Centennial and Raymond Central to town Thursday night for a wrestling tri. The Mustangs picked up a pair of blowout wins, while the Broncos took down the hosts to salvage a split.

Raymond Central 65, CC/O 18

Of the four matches wrestled, three went to Raymond Central. CC/O’s Koy Metink won via pin in 2:11 over Sean Shultz, while the Twisters’ other points came via open weight classes.

Raymond Central 58, Centennial 15

The Mustangs won each of the final six matches wrestled to pull away down the stretch. Centennial picked up one win via forfeit, while the Broncos’ Jarrett Dodson claimed an 8-1 decision over Wyatt Jelinek and Trayton Stewart pinned Shultz in 50 seconds.

Centennial 54, CC/O 18

People are also reading…

In the nightcap, only three matchups hit the mats with the rest coming in open weight classes or double forfeits. Metink won via fall over Stewart in 2:46, but Centennial won the other two when Dodson pinned Ty Racek in 47 seconds and Kasten Ruether defeated Wyatt Smith by fall in 1:16.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News