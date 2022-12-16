Broncos, Twisters compete at CC/O tri

STROMSBURG – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters welcomed Centennial and Raymond Central to town Thursday night for a wrestling tri. The Mustangs picked up a pair of blowout wins, while the Broncos took down the hosts to salvage a split.

Raymond Central 65, CC/O 18

Of the four matches wrestled, three went to Raymond Central. CC/O’s Koy Metink won via pin in 2:11 over Sean Shultz, while the Twisters’ other points came via open weight classes.

Raymond Central 58, Centennial 15

The Mustangs won each of the final six matches wrestled to pull away down the stretch. Centennial picked up one win via forfeit, while the Broncos’ Jarrett Dodson claimed an 8-1 decision over Wyatt Jelinek and Trayton Stewart pinned Shultz in 50 seconds.

Centennial 54, CC/O 18

In the nightcap, only three matchups hit the mats with the rest coming in open weight classes or double forfeits. Metink won via fall over Stewart in 2:46, but Centennial won the other two when Dodson pinned Ty Racek in 47 seconds and Kasten Ruether defeated Wyatt Smith by fall in 1:16.