Broncos take two of three at home invite

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos dropped the first match of their home volleyball invite Saturday, falling to David City in three sets. However, the hosts rebounded with wins over Wilber-Clatonia and Fairbury to close the day with a 2-1 record and improve to 17-12 on the season.

David City 2, Centennial 1

Centennial took the second set 25-20, but the Scouts took the first and third sets by identical 25-21 margins to pick up a tightly contested win. Karley Naber hammered a team-high eight kills for the Broncos, followed by six winners apiece from Cora Payne and Catelynn Bargen and five from Cambria Saunders. Payne recorded her six kills on just 13 swings and posted a match-high .385 hitting percentage.

Payne and Naber both crushed a pair of aces to lead Centennial at the service line, while Saunders paced the effort at net with a trio of blocks. Naber and Samara Ruether each tallied double-digit digs with 15 and 13, respectively. Ella Wambold notched a match-high 24 assists.

Centennial 2, Wilber-Clatonia 0

The Broncos broke out the brooms in their second match, quickly dispatching the Wolverines 25-19, 25-21. Bargen led the attack with nine kills on 14 swings for a .500 hitting percentage, while Averie Stuhr added six. Payne hit .300 and added four winners on 10 attempts, Naber also notched four kills and Saunders finished with three.

Ruether led the Broncos with a pair of aces and Kate Luebbe and Krislyn Green each added one. Payne collected a pair of solo blocks at net, while Saunders and Bargen combined for a third.

Wambold, Ruether and Green all collected five digs to tie for the team high, and Wambold added 20 assists.

Centennial 2, Fairbury 1

To close the day, Centennial took down Fairbury in three sets, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13. Naber hammered nine kills, Payne added eight on 14 swings with a .500 hitting percentage and Stuhr also finished with eight winners. Bargen notched six kills and Saunders rounded out the attack with four as the Broncos tallied 35 winners for the match.

Ruether crushed a trio of aces for Centennial and Naber added two, while Saunders led the effort at net with a pair of blocks. Ruether also paced the Broncos with 23 digs, followed by 15 from Green and Wambold’s 11. Wambold also picked up 31 assists.