Broncos take home runner-up finish at SNC tournament

MILFORD – Three previous times this season, the Centennial Broncos and Fairbury Jeffs had squared off on the volleyball court, with the Broncos emerging victorious on each occasion.

Tuesday night in Milford, the schools battled each other once again, this time with the SNC title on the line after 4-seed Centennial stunned top seed Sutton and 3-seed Fairbury upset 2-seed Thayer Central in the conference semis earlier in the evening.

When the dust settled, it was Fairbury hoisted the trophy as the Jeffs finally broke through against the Broncos in a 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19 win.

“I thought we kind of started off a little flat, had to work our way back in and made a few too many mistakes to give Fairbury the momentum,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said. “Second set I thought we did a much better job coming out with that confidence and being aggressive, and the third and fourth sets were kind of flat. We gave them too many free balls. We’d like to have it back, but it’s hard to play a team four times. We still came out three victories to one but unfortunately didn’t get the championship we wanted to.”

Anstine said the biggest challenge in facing one opponent four times in a season stems from the familiarity it breeds. When both schools know each other’s tendencies, the outcome tends to hinge on which team adjusts better. Tuesday night, that team was Fairbury.

Averie Stuhr led the Centennial attack in a losing effort, as the sophomore hammered 15 kills on 39 swings and hit .282. Classmate Catelynn Bargen was not quite as efficient but still hit .123 and racked up 12 winners.

Behind the sophomore duo, senior Cambria Saunders whacked eight kills, junior Cora Payne added six and junior Karley Naber tallied four. Samara Ruether and Ella Wambold rounded out the Bronco offense with one winner each.

Naber crushed a pair of aces to lead Centennial at the service line, while Ruether added one. Payne led the Bronco effort at net with a trio of blocks, followed by one apiece from Naber and Stuhr.

Ruether racked up a team-high 24 digs as four Broncos cracked double figures; Wambold notched 18 digs and Naber and Krislyn Green both finished with 10. Wambold also collected 36 of Centennial’s 43 assists.

While the outcome in the conference finals didn’t go Centennial’s way, the Broncos still turned in a successful tournament. They went 2-1 to finish runner-up as the fourth seed coming in, and they picked up the massive win over Sutton in the semis to provide a boost leading up to the start of the C2-7 subdistrict on Monday. Aquinas, Cross County, Fullerton and Shelby-Rising City are the other schools in the subdistrict.

“Like I told the girls, I’m very proud of them. Going from the fourth seed to runner-up is a huge accomplishment,” Anstine said. “We were up and down against Superior, down in the third set 12-18 but fought our way back and took the set. We came out strong against a great Sutton team. Our conference is tough, and really I thought any of the top five seeds could have won the conference tournament, so I was proud of the girls to fight, get the win against Sutton and play competitive in the championship match.”