 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broncos take down Wolverines in holiday tournament action

  • 0

MALCOLM – In the consolation game of the Malcolm holiday tournament, Centennial built an early lead after outscoring Wilber-Clatonia 7-5 in each of the first two quarters. The Broncos created some breathing room with a 10-5 run in the third quarter and then slammed the door with a 15-4 advantage in the final stanza as they moved to 6-3 with a 39-19 win.

Centennial shot 12 of 33 (36%) from the floor but just 2 of 8 from 3-point range. The Broncos also connected on 13 of 16 (81%) free throws.

Maj Nisly led the offense with 11 points and Lane Zimmer added 10 as the only Broncos to crack double figures. Devin Slawnyk tallied five points, Alex Hirschfeld finished with four and Sam Ehlers recorded three. Rounding out the offense with two points apiece were John Fehlhafer, Ryan Richters and Shawn Rathjen.

Zimmer and Rathjen paced Centennial on the glass with six and five rebounds, respectively. Hirschfeld added four boards as the Broncos finished with 26 for the game.

People are also reading…

Hirschfeld, Richters and Rathjen each dished out two assists, while Slawnyk added a pair of steals. The Broncos blocked three shots with one rejection apiece from Rathjen, Hirschfeld and Zimmer.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls top five wrestlers

Area girls top five wrestlers

YORK – A statement that I read earlier this year said that Nebraska has 500 more girl wrestlers competing this year than last year.

Duke girls take holiday tourney title

Duke girls take holiday tourney title

AMHERST – Give Bronco Hannah Herrick credit; she’s a “special player” by York coach Matt Kern’s own assessment and “will play somewhere in college.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News