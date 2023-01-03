Broncos take down Wolverines in holiday tournament action

MALCOLM – In the consolation game of the Malcolm holiday tournament, Centennial built an early lead after outscoring Wilber-Clatonia 7-5 in each of the first two quarters. The Broncos created some breathing room with a 10-5 run in the third quarter and then slammed the door with a 15-4 advantage in the final stanza as they moved to 6-3 with a 39-19 win.

Centennial shot 12 of 33 (36%) from the floor but just 2 of 8 from 3-point range. The Broncos also connected on 13 of 16 (81%) free throws.

Maj Nisly led the offense with 11 points and Lane Zimmer added 10 as the only Broncos to crack double figures. Devin Slawnyk tallied five points, Alex Hirschfeld finished with four and Sam Ehlers recorded three. Rounding out the offense with two points apiece were John Fehlhafer, Ryan Richters and Shawn Rathjen.

Zimmer and Rathjen paced Centennial on the glass with six and five rebounds, respectively. Hirschfeld added four boards as the Broncos finished with 26 for the game.

Hirschfeld, Richters and Rathjen each dished out two assists, while Slawnyk added a pair of steals. The Broncos blocked three shots with one rejection apiece from Rathjen, Hirschfeld and Zimmer.