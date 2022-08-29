Broncos take down Tigers 22-19

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos threw for just 13 yards in their season opener Friday night, but a big game on the ground propelled the hosts past North Bend Central 22-19.

Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly only completed 2 of 8 passes for a paltry 13 yards, but the senior more than made up for it with his performance in the rushing game. Nisly ran 32 times for 121 yards and a trio of touchdowns to spark a Broncos ground attack that racked up 187 yards on the night.

Junior Jarrett Dodson added 63 yards on 15 carries as Centennial’s secondary rushing option.

Seniors Lane and Levi Zimmer caught one pass each for the Broncos.

Elijah Utter led Centennial defensively with eight tackles, while Utter, Nisly, Breckin Schoepf and Jayde Gumaer each recorded a tackle for loss.

Utter also intercepted a pass and Nisly recovered a fumble in the win. Stats for North Bend Central were not available.