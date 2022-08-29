 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Broncos take down Tigers 22-19

  • 0

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos threw for just 13 yards in their season opener Friday night, but a big game on the ground propelled the hosts past North Bend Central 22-19.

Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly only completed 2 of 8 passes for a paltry 13 yards, but the senior more than made up for it with his performance in the rushing game. Nisly ran 32 times for 121 yards and a trio of touchdowns to spark a Broncos ground attack that racked up 187 yards on the night.

Junior Jarrett Dodson added 63 yards on 15 carries as Centennial’s secondary rushing option.

Seniors Lane and Levi Zimmer caught one pass each for the Broncos.

Elijah Utter led Centennial defensively with eight tackles, while Utter, Nisly, Breckin Schoepf and Jayde Gumaer each recorded a tackle for loss.

Utter also intercepted a pass and Nisly recovered a fumble in the win. Stats for North Bend Central were not available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News