Broncos survive early Milford run, advance to SNC finals

UTICA – For the first 16 minutes of Thursday night’s semifinal game between the No. 1 seed Milford Eagles and No. 4 seed Centennial Broncos, it was all Milford.
Centennial could not buy a basket, trailed at the end of the first quarter 11-3 and Milford extended their lead to as many as 12 points in the second quarter at 17-5. The lead at the break however was still a very manageable eight points at 21-13 and that gave the Broncos hope.
The second half was quite a different story.
Centennial’s shots started to fall, Milford’s stopped falling and the Broncos were on their way to a 45-37 win and a spot in the Southern Nebraska Conference boys championship game on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.
At one point in the second half the Broncos had outscored the Eagles 24-9 since the 1:32 mark of the second quarter.
After shooting just 4 of 14 in the first half, the Broncos were 7 of 12 in the second half and that included 4 of 4 on 3-point shots.
Milford’s early success came both from senior Jaxon Weyand and 6-5 senior post Seth Stutzman who scored six of his nine points in the first half. Weyand was not only the team’s leading scorer, but the game-high scorer as well with 20 points.
Centennial took the lead for the first time in the third quarter, but it was short-lived as the Eagles were up 30-29 headed to the final eight minutes.
With 6:47 to play in the game, junior Maj Nisly hit the Broncos’ only basket of the fourth quarter and that was one of his two second half 3-pointers to give Centennial a 34-30 lead.
The two teams would continue to exchange points and with 1:43 to play, Stutzman got loose inside and cut the Broncos lead back to 38-36.
Milford’s defense forced a turnover against the Broncos, but Milford could not take advantage as Jayde Gumaer stepped to the free throw line and hit two big free throws for the Broncos with 1:27 to play to make it 40-36.
The Eagles would never get any closer as Nisly went 3 of 4 at the line in the fourth quarter and led the Broncos with 15 points. Bargen added 13 and Lance Haberman eight.
Lane Zimmer went 4 of 4 at the free throw line over the final eight minutes and as a team the Broncos sealed the win going 13 of 16 and 18 of 23 overall.
Centennial was 11 of 26 from the field and that included 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.
Centennial held a slight 23-22 advantage on the boards and had just six turnovers as compared to 10 for the Eagles.