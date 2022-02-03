Broncos survive early Milford run, advance to SNC finals

Centennial took the lead for the first time in the third quarter, but it was short-lived as the Eagles were up 30-29 headed to the final eight minutes.

With 6:47 to play in the game, junior Maj Nisly hit the Broncos’ only basket of the fourth quarter and that was one of his two second half 3-pointers to give Centennial a 34-30 lead.

The two teams would continue to exchange points and with 1:43 to play, Stutzman got loose inside and cut the Broncos lead back to 38-36.

Milford’s defense forced a turnover against the Broncos, but Milford could not take advantage as Jayde Gumaer stepped to the free throw line and hit two big free throws for the Broncos with 1:27 to play to make it 40-36.

The Eagles would never get any closer as Nisly went 3 of 4 at the line in the fourth quarter and led the Broncos with 15 points. Bargen added 13 and Lance Haberman eight.

Lane Zimmer went 4 of 4 at the free throw line over the final eight minutes and as a team the Broncos sealed the win going 13 of 16 and 18 of 23 overall.

Centennial was 11 of 26 from the field and that included 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.