Broncos stun top seed Sutton in SNC semis 3-1

MILFORD – Earlier this season, the Centennial Broncos hit the road and gave Sutton everything they could handle before falling in four hard-fought sets. Armed with that experience, the fourth-seeded Broncos played with no fear of the top-seeded Fillies during the semifinals of the SNC tournament Tuesday night in Milford.

Unlike in the two teams’ first matchup, the Broncos’ aggressiveness paid dividends as Centennial pulled off the 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 upset to reach the conference finals.

“I thought we came ready to play. That first set we kind of gave them a few too many points, (in the) second set they started strong and finished strong,” head coach Alex Anstine said. “We did a great job mixing it up so all of our hitters were able to get involved. Defensively, I think it was one of the best matches we’ve played. We were picking up everything, Ella (Wambold) did a great job giving our hitters a good ball. We got some good touches on some blocks, were able to slow the match down a little bit and we were able to get the job done.”

From the jump, the Broncos played loose and took the fight to the tournament’s top seed, staying with the Fillies early before building up leads of 19-17, 23-21 and 24-23. However, they couldn’t quite close out the set as Sutton won the final three rallies to pull out a 26-24 win.

Instead of letting the missed opportunity snowball, Centennial regrouped in the break between sets. Behind a key 4-0 run midway through the set, the Broncos pulled out a 25-23 win to even the match at one set apiece.

Centennial raced out to an 8-4 lead in the third set, but Sutton took eight of the next 10 rallies to pull in front by a pair. Undeterred, the Broncos rattled off five consecutive points to reclaim the lead at 15-12.

A 3-0 Sutton run tied things up and prompted Anstine to call a timeout. The move worked out, as Karley Naber, Cora Payne and Wambold notched kills as part of a crucial 4-0 Centennial run coming out of the break.

The Fillies cut it to 20-18 late in the set, but the Broncos responded by winning five of the final six rallies, taking a 25-19 victory on a Cambria Saunders kill.

Centennial then jumped ahead 5-2 early in the fourth set behind a pair of aces from senior libero Samara Ruether and a Naber winner, but the SNC’s top seed was not going to bow out quietly as Sutton rallied to take a 14-11 lead and force a Broncos timeout.

Coming out of the break, Averie Stuhr hammered a pair of kills and Naber and Saunders added winners of their own as the Broncos won four of five rallies to even the set at 15-all. The Fillies pulled back in front at 22-21, but Payne and Naber combined for a block before each player hammered a kill to spark a 3-0 run and bring up match point for the Broncos.

A service error made it 24-23, but Payne put a ball away for the final kill on the next rally to complete the upset and give Centennial a 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win in four sets.

“(It was) just controlling our side of the net, not giving them any free points and being aggressive, tipping and pushing the ball deep,” Anstine said of the keys to the Broncos’ win. “Make them have to move instead of hitting it into the net or out of bounds, and keep our serves aggressive and keep them out of system.”

Saunders unofficially anchored the Centennial attack with 14 kills, Naber followed with 11 winners and Payne notched 10 as three Broncos reached double-digit winners. Stuhr added seven kills, Catelynn Bargen finished with three and Wambold rounded out the offense with a pair of winners.

Naber, Ruether and Krislyn Green all crushed two aces to pace Centennial at the service line, while Wambold added one. Payne led the Bronco effort at net with four blocks, including the team’s only solo stuff. The junior also teamed with Stuhr on a pair of assisted blocks and Naber with one.

Centennial reached the SNC finals with the win, where they took on Fairbury after the Jeffs upended 2-seed Thayer Central in the other semifinal. The match was still in action at deadline, so the full recap of the championship match will run in Thursday’s paper.