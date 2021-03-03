Broncos struggle against Crofton pressure in 62-37 loss

CROFTON-The Crofton Warriors dominated the offensive boards in the first half.
The No. 1 Class C2 team used second and third chances to build a 30-14 halftime lead and cruised to the 62-37 win over the Centennial Broncos in the first round of the C2 State Tournament at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Centennial finished up a great season with a record of 23-3, while the Warriors move on to tomorrows semifinals with a record of 24-3.
The Warriors recorded 13 first half offensive rebounds leading to 16 points and their defense forced the Broncos into 12 turnovers as Centennial struggled to get good shots and work successfully on offense.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk said after the game he knew they were an active team on the boards, but thought they would be able to do a lot better. He also said that the Warriors press was difficult to prepare for
“We watched some film and we saw a couple of girls that could crash the offensive boards, but I didn’t realize that we would be that overwhelmed rebounding,” Polk said. “We were mixing up our defenses in the first half with both zone and man-to-man so I knew that would give us a little trouble rebounding especially in the zone because it can be hard to find someone to box out. They just did a good job of crashing the boards hard and we didn’t box out well enough.”
“We don’t see too many teams anymore that press and against that kind of pressure. I don’t know of too many teams that would be able to handle that kind of defensive pressure,” Polk added. “We didn’t value the ball as well as I thought we could.”
Crofton ended up with a 38-24 advantage on the glass and of those 38 rebounds, 19 were of the offensive variety.
Polk said the team talked about both rebounding and some things scoring wise at the half.
“The only thing I wrote on the board at halftime was rebound. I thought we did a better job in the second half rebounding. We set goals scoring wise and one was that we wanted to be within 10 points at the end of the fourth quarter and kind of give us a chance in the fourth,” commented Polk. “We got to that point about midway through the quarter, but then they went on a little run there where they extended it to 15 and then 18 and 20. We just kind of ran out of juice at the end. We were also in a little bit of foul trouble too and it was unfortunate that Kate (Hirschfeld) had to sit more than we would have liked in the first half.”
Centennial got to within 11 points, but the Crofton offense finished the third quarter on a 17-7 run and the lead through three quarters was 47-24. Hirschfeld scored five of her team high 13 points in the third quarter. With eight points for Centennial all in the first half was Jaci Opfer.
Crofton led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter as Lacey Sprakel scored seven of her 15 points and Alexis Folkers hit a three-pointer in the quarter and matched Sprakel with 15 in the game.
Centennial was 15 of 36 from the field and just 3 of 14 on 3-point shots. Crofton was 21 of 55 and 5 of 18 from behind the arc.
The Warriors were 13 of 20 at the line and the Broncos 4 of 11.
The Broncos had nine seniors dress out in the Bronco Blue for the final time on Wednesday. They were Hirschfeld, Kierra Green, Daylee Dey, Opfer, Kiley Rathjen, Madison Avery, Asia Nisly, Jaycee Stuhr and Kailey Ziegler.
“We are going to miss them, nine seniors. It’s a little bit emotional to talk about them because they have put in so much time and effort and they are a record breaking group,” Polk said. “We definitely wish we could have given them a better effort to go out on, but there hasn’t been a team from Centennial make it here in the past 22 years and they accomplished something special this year with a conference title, district title and making it here to state.”
Centennial (23-3) 7 7 10 13-37
Crofton (24-3) 16 14 17 15-62
CEN (37)-Hirschfeld 13, Nisly 3, Stuhr 4, Opfer 8, Green 7, Ziegler 2. Totals-15-36 (3-14) 4-11-37