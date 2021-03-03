Broncos struggle against Crofton pressure in 62-37 loss

“We don’t see too many teams anymore that press and against that kind of pressure. I don’t know of too many teams that would be able to handle that kind of defensive pressure,” Polk added. “We didn’t value the ball as well as I thought we could.”

“The only thing I wrote on the board at halftime was rebound. I thought we did a better job in the second half rebounding. We set goals scoring wise and one was that we wanted to be within 10 points at the end of the fourth quarter and kind of give us a chance in the fourth,” commented Polk. “We got to that point about midway through the quarter, but then they went on a little run there where they extended it to 15 and then 18 and 20. We just kind of ran out of juice at the end. We were also in a little bit of foul trouble too and it was unfortunate that Kate (Hirschfeld) had to sit more than we would have liked in the first half.”