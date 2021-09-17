Broncos split two softball games at home

GRESHAM – The Centennial Broncos welcomed Malcolm and David City Blue River to town Thursday for a home softball tri. Centennial split the two games and improved to 3-18 on the season, toppling Blue River in the opener but falling against Malcolm to end the day.

Centennial 7, Blue River 3

A three-run Centennial third inning proved decisive, as the Broncos notched their third win of the season with a 7-3 victory. Centennial racked up seven runs on nine hits, led by multi-hit games from the sophomore trio of Savannah Horne, Cora Hoffschneider and Rylee Menze.

Horne singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Hoffschneider crushed a single and a triple and finished with an RBI and a run scored. Menze notched two singles and scored a run.

Junior Paige Bloebaum went 1 for 3 with an RBI double, while senior Halle Kinnett drove in another run on a sacrifice fly.

Horne went the distance for the Broncos in the circle to earn the win. She allowed three runs – just one earned – on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.

Malcolm 11, Centennial 1