Broncos split two softball games at home

GRESHAM – The Centennial Broncos welcomed Malcolm and David City Blue River to town Thursday for a home softball tri. Centennial split the two games and improved to 3-18 on the season, toppling Blue River in the opener but falling against Malcolm to end the day.
Centennial 7, Blue River 3
A three-run Centennial third inning proved decisive, as the Broncos notched their third win of the season with a 7-3 victory. Centennial racked up seven runs on nine hits, led by multi-hit games from the sophomore trio of Savannah Horne, Cora Hoffschneider and Rylee Menze.
Horne singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Hoffschneider crushed a single and a triple and finished with an RBI and a run scored. Menze notched two singles and scored a run.
Junior Paige Bloebaum went 1 for 3 with an RBI double, while senior Halle Kinnett drove in another run on a sacrifice fly.
Horne went the distance for the Broncos in the circle to earn the win. She allowed three runs – just one earned – on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Malcolm 11, Centennial 1
The game was tied at the end of the first inning, but the Clippers pulled away with five runs in the second and three more in the third en route to a 10-run win. The Broncos managed four hits but only scored once.
Halley Heidtbrink powered the Centennial lineup against Malcolm. The senior went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in the Broncos’ lone run. Junior Eliza Timmerman doubled and Hoffschneider singled for Centennial’s other two hits.
Horne took the loss in the circle for Centennial. She tossed five innings and allowed 11 runs – seven earned – on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Broncos return to action Saturday for the Arlington Invite.