Broncos split two matches on opening day of Malcolm invite

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos opened the Malcolm invite with a pair of matches against Fairbury and Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday. The Broncos swept the Jeffs but fell in two sets to the Knights to come out of the day with a 1-1 split.

Centennial 2, Fairbury 0

The Broncos came out of the gates swinging, blowing past the Jeffs 25-13 in the opening set. The second set was much closer, but the final outcome was the same as Centennial picked up a 28-26 win to break out the brooms.

Catelynn Bargen hammered nine kills on 17 swings to spark the Bronco attack, while Cora Payne, Karley Naber and Averie Stuhr each added four winners. Cambria Saunders notched three kills on five attempts and Ella Wambold tallied one as Centennial finished with 25 for the match.

At the service line, Samara Ruether crushed half of the Broncos’ four aces, while Krislyn Green and Kate Luebbe each had one. Payne led the Centennial effort at the net with five blocks followed by Saunders and Bargen with two apiece. Naber and Stuhr each had an assisted block to help the Broncos finish the match with seven rejections.

Naber (13 digs), Ruether (11) and Wambold (9) combined for 33 of Centennial’s 44 digs in the sweep, while Wambold tallied 20 of the Broncos’ 25 assists.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Centennial 0

In an evenly-matched contest, Elmwood-Murdock came away with the two-set victory by identical margins of 25-22.

Payne led the Broncos’ attack with six kills on 13 swings followed by four winners from Stuhr and three apiece from Bargen, Naber and Saunders. Wambold added two kills to round out the Centennial output.

Naber tallied both of the Broncos’ two aces at the service line, while Payne recorded three blocks at the net and Naber notched a pair of rejections. Stuhr and Bargen each turned back one attack.

Wambold recorded 16 of 19 Centennial assists and netted a team-high seven digs, followed by five each from Ruether and Green.

The Broncos (6-3) return to the courts at Malcolm on Saturday. They will play their first of three matches at 9 a.m.