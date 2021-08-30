Broncos scuff up Superior in football

Centennial upends Superior in season opener

Broncos rack up 311 total yards, down Wildcats 34-6

By News-Times Staff

SUPERIOR – The Centennial Broncos opened the scoring with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to build an early lead, while the defense held Superior scoreless in three of four quarters in a 34-6 season-opening win Friday night.

Junior quarterback Maj Nisly completed 12 of 24 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown and a pick in the win, but his biggest contribution came in the rushing attack. He ran for 92 yards and three scores on 12 carries to finish the game as the team’s leading rusher.

Senior Michael Nisly added 57 yards on 10 carries while sophomore Jarrett Dodson chipped in 9 yards and a touchdown on four touches as the Broncos amassed 158 rushing yards for the game.

Lane Zimmer led the Bronco receiving corps, as the junior caught four passes for 72 yards and a score. Senior Jake Bargen also hauled in four receptions for 41 yards.