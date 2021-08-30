 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broncos scuff up Superior in football
0 comments

Broncos scuff up Superior in football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Centennial upends Superior in season opener

Broncos rack up 311 total yards, down Wildcats 34-6

By News-Times Staff

SUPERIOR – The Centennial Broncos opened the scoring with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to build an early lead, while the defense held Superior scoreless in three of four quarters in a 34-6 season-opening win Friday night.

Junior quarterback Maj Nisly completed 12 of 24 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown and a pick in the win, but his biggest contribution came in the rushing attack. He ran for 92 yards and three scores on 12 carries to finish the game as the team’s leading rusher.

Senior Michael Nisly added 57 yards on 10 carries while sophomore Jarrett Dodson chipped in 9 yards and a touchdown on four touches as the Broncos amassed 158 rushing yards for the game.

Lane Zimmer led the Bronco receiving corps, as the junior caught four passes for 72 yards and a score. Senior Jake Bargen also hauled in four receptions for 41 yards.

Defensively, seniors Carson Fehlhafer and Jayden Hartshorn led Centennial with seven total tackles apiece. Fehlhafer led the Broncos with two of their six tackles for loss, while Hartshorn had one. Maj Nisly also intercepted a pass for the Centennial defense.

The Broncos hit the road next Friday for a clash with David City Aquinas. The Monarchs shut out Bishop Neumann 27-0 in their opener.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Game plan gets tossed early at Illinois, and three other Husker takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News