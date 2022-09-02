Broncos roll Rockets for season’s second win

SYRACUSE – The Centennial Broncos hit the road to square off with Syracuse on the softball diamond Thursday evening, where the offense scored in four of five innings and racked up 12 runs on nine hits assisted by six Rockets errors in a 12-1 drubbing.

After Centennial scored two runs apiece in each of the first two innings to lead 4-0 through three frames, the Broncos blew the door open with six more runs in the top of the fourth. Syracuse scored once in the home half of the inning, but the visitors tacked on a pair in the fifth to provide the 12-1 final.

Ava Fischer sparked the Centennial lineup at the plate, notching three hits in four at-bats and driving in a pair of runs. The junior accounted for a third of the Broncos’ total hits and scored once.

Junior Savannah Horne also notched multiple hits for Centennial with a pair of singles and two runs scored. She also stole four bases, while Fischer had one.

Cora Hoffschneider tallied the game’s only extra-base hit with an RBI double, while Kobie Kosek and Ellie Tempel recorded one hit apiece and drove in two runs each.

The Broncos’ ninth hit went to Lillian Butzke, who also had an RBI.

Horne went the distance in the circle to pick up the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk with four Ks.