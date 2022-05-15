Broncos qualify seven boys for state track and field

MALCOLM – Behind a pair of double qualifiers in senior Carson Fehlhafer and sophomore Savannah Horne, the Centennial Broncos saw seven athletes secure tickets to next week’s state track meet in Omaha during Thursday’s C-1 district meet.

Fehlhafer paced the Broncos with two district titles, sweeping the throwing events. Jayde Gumaer will join Fehlhafer in Omaha after breaking his season best in the discus by 10 feet with a toss of 141-6.

“Carson Fehlhafer returns to state in the discus and this time also the shot put winning both,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “He is throwing really consistently this year. Jade Gumaer surprised the field of throwers and launched one 10 feet farther than his previous best to qualify in second place in the discus.”

Gumaer’s toss of 141-6 trailed only Fehlhafer, who won the discus with a 156-4. Fehlhafer’s winning distance in the shot put was 52-7.

Jake Bargen did not officially qualify for state on Thursday but took third in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 43.36 seconds. That time is unofficially good for the fifth wild card spot in Class C, meaning Bargen will end his career at Burke Stadium pending the NSAA’s official announcement of additional qualifiers.

On the girls side, Horne blazed to the finish line in 12.31 seconds in the 100. Her time wasn’t quite good enough for a district title – she finished three-hundredths of a second behind Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal – but was still plenty good enough to make state with a runner-up finish.

Horne narrowly missed out on a second automatic state berth in the 200, where she finished third. However, her time of 25.95 seconds was unofficially the fifth-highest district time in Class C and would place her in the top wild card position pending the official NSAA announcement.

The sophomore sprinter figures to factor into the medal race in Omaha after taking Rodencal, the defending Class C state champ, to the wire in the 100. Horne’s time in both sprints broke her own school records.

Molly Prochaska took home one of two district titles for the Bronco girls, winning the 800 with a time of 2:38.93. The sophomore crossed the line about half a second ahead of runner-up Kailey Otto from Freeman.

Centennial also notched a pair of qualifiers in the pole vault, where junior Samara Ruether cleared 9 feet to pace the field and senior Gracen Fehlhafer finished as runner-up after passing the bar at 8-6. Both will make their state debuts in Omaha next week.