Broncos post 3-2 record at Palmyra wrestling dual tourney

At 160 pounds, Cyrus Songster earned a 4-0 decision over Kanin Baker to account for Centennial scoring.

Round 3

Centennial 54, Freeman 6

Of the team’s 54 points, 48 came via open classes by the Freeman Falcons.

The only actual win on the mat for the Broncos was turned in by Gavin Schernikau at 120 pounds with a pin of Wesley Havelka in 1:40.

Round 4

Centennial 45, Palmyra 9

Centennial won seven matches and picked up their other six points with the Panthers having an open class at 106.

Schernikau defeated Brennan Hoskins in 1:12. Keenan Kosek pinned Gage Bohaty at 138 in 1:18 and Dakota Guinn scored a pin of Jonathan Glantz at 145 in 2:20. Dishman posted his second win with a pin of Gavin Chloupek in 0:41 and Dodson won by pin over Robert Hegwood in 1:29. Songster picked up a 7-1 win over Wesley Parolek and Fehlhafer improved to 3-0 with a pin of Evan Bryan-Aldrich in 1:36.

Round 5

Wilber-Clatonia 45, Centennial 34