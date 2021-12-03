Broncos post 3-2 record at Palmyra wrestling dual tourney

Broncos post 3-2 mark at Palmyra Duals
PALMYRA – The Centennial Broncos picked up wins over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 45-16 and also defeated Freeman 54-6 and Palmyra 45-9.
Also at the Palmyra dual tournament the Broncos dropped duals against Tri-County 42-15 and Wilber-Clatonia 45-34.
Tri County went 5-0 to win the dual matchup, Wilber Clatonia finished 4-1 and the Broncos’ 3-2 record landed them in third place.
Round 1
Centennial 45, HTRS/PC 16
Centennial picked up wins at 152 with Parker Dishman defeating Caleb Werman by pin in 1:06. Jarrett Dodson was a winner by decision 14-8 over Brandt Leech at 160 and Austin Patchin pinned River McNeely in 49 seconds at 220. Defending Class C state champion Carson Fehlhafer at 285 pinned Ty Faulks in one minute.
The rest of the scoring was provided via open classes by HTRS/PC at 120, 138, 145 and 106.
Round 2
Tri-County 42, Centennial 15
Dodson and Fehlhafer won their matches by pin. Dodson pinned Grant Lewandowski in 2:35 and Fehlhafer made quick work of Toby Ambrose in 1:48.
At 160 pounds, Cyrus Songster earned a 4-0 decision over Kanin Baker to account for Centennial scoring.
Round 3
Centennial 54, Freeman 6
Of the team’s 54 points, 48 came via open classes by the Freeman Falcons.
The only actual win on the mat for the Broncos was turned in by Gavin Schernikau at 120 pounds with a pin of Wesley Havelka in 1:40.
Round 4
Centennial 45, Palmyra 9
Centennial won seven matches and picked up their other six points with the Panthers having an open class at 106.
Schernikau defeated Brennan Hoskins in 1:12. Keenan Kosek pinned Gage Bohaty at 138 in 1:18 and Dakota Guinn scored a pin of Jonathan Glantz at 145 in 2:20. Dishman posted his second win with a pin of Gavin Chloupek in 0:41 and Dodson won by pin over Robert Hegwood in 1:29. Songster picked up a 7-1 win over Wesley Parolek and Fehlhafer improved to 3-0 with a pin of Evan Bryan-Aldrich in 1:36.
Round 5
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Centennial 34
Three Bronco wins came with the Wolverines having open classes.
Kosek, Guinn and Dodson all earned their points on the mat.
Kosek defeated Jordan Marsh by pin at 3:21 in the 138 pound bracket, Guinn won by major decision over Roberto Torres 18-7 and Dodson won by pinfall in 1:55.
Centennial will be in action today as they travel to the Friend Invite scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.