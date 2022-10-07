Broncos, Panthers take on SNC cross country field

FAIRBURY – The Fillmore Central and Centennial cross country teams laced up their running shoes and hit the course in Fairbury on Thursday, where they took on the field at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet.

The Panther boys took home a runner-up finish, while the Fillmore Central girls and Centennial teams did not have enough runners to record team scores. Still, the Broncos found individual success in Fairbury.

“Both the Centennial boys and girls had all six of their runners place in the SNC meet,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “This is probably the first time for me as a coach that this has been accomplished. (The) problem is we are one runner short of a team score for both boys and girls teams.”

Milford’s Lilly Kenning ran away with the individual title in the girls race, but Bronco Grace Schernikau crossed the line in 21:29.31 to claim silver and set a PR in the process. Josie Turnbull finished sixth with a time of 23:17.16, while Madison Brandenburgh clocked in at 23:54.38 to place eighth and round out the Centennial contingent.

Hallie Verhage, the lone Fillmore Central girl competing, also medaled with a seventh-place finish and a time of 23:37.89.

In the boys race, the Panthers finished as runner-up behind champion Milford. Cooper Schelkopf, Ashtin Clark and Travis Meyer finished 7-8-9 for Fillmore Central as all three crossed the line within 10 seconds of each other; Schelkopf finished in 18:41.10, Clark timed in at 18:44.83 and Meyer clocked in with an 18:49.60.

The Panthers narrowly missed out on a fourth top-10 finisher as Austin Wurtz ran a 19:14.41 and placed 11th. Waylon Rayburn finished 18th and Cameron Knight placed 24th to round out the Fillmore Central lineup.

For Centennial, Clinton Turnbull crossed the line in 17:59.97 to finish fourth, while Camden Winkelman clocked in at 19:24.24 – good for 13th – and Matthew Hoops ran just behind him in 14th place with a time of 19:29.16.

Despite not having enough runners to record team scores, a strong showing at the conference meet left Johansen excited for a tough district meet at McCool Junction next Thursday.

“Three runners set PR on a course that I would consider slow,” he said. “There are a lot of twists and turns on the course that slow runners down or lose their momentum. Grace Schernikau, Josie Turnbull and Matthew Hoops all set season best times. Josie even had to stop and tie her shoe during the race.”