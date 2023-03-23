YORK – The Fillmore Central, Centennial and Heartland boys basketball teams each saw postseason all-conference recognition, as all three schools landed two players on one of three all-SNC teams released earlier this month.

Two area athletes earned first-team all-SNC honors in Broncos senior Maj Nisly and Panthers sophomore Dan Stoner. Joining them as first-team selections were David City’s Caden Denker, Fairbury’s Jax Biehl and Thayer Central’s Sam Souerdyke.

Nisly shot 37% from the floor as a senior, including 36% from beyond the arc. He also connected on 60% of his foul shots and averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team with 47 assists. Defensively, Nisly collected 25 steals and blocked five shots.

Stoner finished second in the area in scoring, netting 16.7 points per game on 51% shooting, including a 34% figure from 3-point range. He also pulled down 5.7 boards a night and hit on 74% of his chances from the charity stripe while leading the Panthers with 22 blocks.

Heartland’s Trev Peters and Fillmore Central’s Keegan Theobald warranted second-team all-SNC honors alongside Carter Skelba of Wilber-Clatonia, Ethan Shaw of Sandy Creek and Brock Dubbs of David City.

Theobald averaged 7.4 points and four assists per game while shooting 36% from the floor, 34% from three and 62% at the foul line. Peters racked up 13.5 points and 2.1 assists a night as a senior and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career. He shot 35% from the floor and 67% from the stripe.

The Broncos’ Lane Zimmer and the Huskies’ Zach Quiring both netted third-team all-SNC recognition, joining Milford’s Nelson Girmus, Wilber-Clatonia’s Cooper Palmer and David City’s Clayton Zavodny.

Quiring finished second on the team in both scoring (9.3 ppg) and rebounding (5.4 rpg) while shooting 41% from the floor, 36% from deep and 60% on free throws. Zimmer poured in eight points a game on 47% shooting and paced the Broncos on the glass with 5.4 boards per night.

Centennial’s Sam Ehlers, Fillmore Central’s Carson Asche and Heartland’s Langdon Arbuck all earned all-SNC honorable mention.