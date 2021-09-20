Broncos nip the Clippers in football

MALCOLM – In a defensive slugfest, Centennial walked away with a 10-7 road win at Malcolm on Friday night. The Broncos improved to 3-1 on the season with the win ahead of a home matchup against 0-4 Syracuse on Sept. 24.

Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win and added 13 rushing yards.

Jake Bargen was Nisly’s top target, as the senior hauled in four passes for 72 yards and a score. Junior Lane Zimmer added two receptions for 35 yards for the Broncos.

Michael Nisly carried the ball 25 times for 99 yards to finish as Centennial’s leading rusher.

Defensively, seniors Jayden Hartshorn and Carson Fehlhafer paced the Broncos with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Centennial also forced two Malcolm turnovers, as Michael Nisly intercepted a pass and Carson Prochaska recovered a fumble.