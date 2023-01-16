Broncos net pair of weekend wins over Lakeview, Central City

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos picked up a huge road win at Columbus Lakeview on Friday night, downing the Lakeview Vikings 42-33.

On Saturday they were back home and survived a 31-19 grind over the Central City Bison.

The Broncos are 10-5 on the season and will host Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday and then welcome the “highly touted” Centura Centurions to town next Saturday.

Centennial 31 Central City 19

Centennial head coach Jake Polk expected a physical battle with the Central City Bison, and that’s exactly what his team got.

The Broncos held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes but outscored the Bison 14-4 in the fourth quarter and came away with the 31-19 win in girls non-conference play.

“It wasn't a pretty game by any means, but we will take the victory and keep on grinding forward in our season. Central City is a physical team and they play hard,” said Polk. “We had a busy week and it seemed to show with some tired legs during the game. Catelynn Bargen was key for us with 10 points and 10 rebounds.”

Bargen’s double-double led the Broncos, but they also got nine from sophomore Ella Wambold and eight from junior Karley Naber.

“After a rough third quarter for our squad, Karley Naber was important with seven of her eight points coming in the fourth quarter,” explained Polk. “Karley has been steady for us at the free throw line this season and that is great to have someone reliable there to close out games.”

Centennial was 9 of 36 from the field and just 5 of 22 on 3-point shots. They were 8 of 14 at the line.

Central City was led by junior Addie Buhlke with nine points and Jerzie Schindler with four.

Centennial 42 Lakeview 33

The middle two quarters was the difference for the Broncos on Friday night as they outscored the Vikings 24-13 and took a 32-23 lead to the final eight minutes.

“It was a great team win for the Centennial Lady Broncos up in Columbus against Lakeview on Friday night. The girls played composed and were patient and made the plays necessary. Lakeview is extremely long and they run a great 1-3-1 defense,” Polk stated. “We got sloppy at times with turnovers, but we definitely cleaned that up after halftime when it was winning time. Savannah and Karley Naber combining for 7-7 from the free throw line was crucial. Free throw shooting has let us down in some big games this year so it was great to see it be a positive factor in the outcome of a game.

Centennial was led by Bargen, who was 8 of 15 from the field and scored 17 points and nine rebounds. Junior Savannah Horne added 13 points and she was 3 of 6 from the floor.

As a team the Broncos were 15 of 39 and that included 4 of 19 on 3-point shots. They were solid from the line, hitting 8 of 12.