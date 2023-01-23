Broncos let Centura off the ropes in 32-29 loss

UTICA – The Centennial Bronco girls had the Class D1 No. 3 Centura Centurions on the ropes Saturday afternoon as they went to the fourth quarter with a 25-21 lead.

Centura (14-1) outscored the hosts 11-4 over the final eight minutes and came away with a hard-fought, low scoring 32-29 win in girls non-conference action.

The game was tied at 5-5 though the first eight minutes and Centura used a 12-8 second quarter run to open a 17-13 lead at the break.

The Broncos offense caught a spark in the third quarter and the defense held the Centurions to just four points as the hosts went to the final eight minutes up four points.

Centura was led in scoring by junior Kyra Wooden and senior Sydney Davis with 11 points each. Centura was 12 of 39 from the field for 31% and missed all 10 attempts behind the 3-point arc. They were 8 of 1 on free throws.

Centennial (11-6) was led by sophomore Ella Wambold with nine points, scoring eight was sophomore Catelynn Bargen.

The Broncos went 11 for 31 from the field for 35% and just 2 of 12 on 3-point attempts. Centennial finished 5 of 12 at the line.

Centura held a slight 27-22 advantage on the glass as Bargen led the Broncos with eight while Davis had nine for the Centurions.

Centennial will host the Fillmore Central Panthers tonight.

Centura (14-1) 5 12 4 11-32

Centennial (11-6) 5 8 12 4-29