Broncos improve to 4-2 with 3-1 win at Milford

MILFORD – After dropping the first set of Thursday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference match-up at Milford 25-23, the Centennial volleyball team turned up the heat and rolled to the 3-1 win.

Centennial outscored the hosts 75-35 over the final three games with wins of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-12.

Milford saw their record fall to 1-3 on the year.

The Broncos hammered 43 kills on 98 swings with a .297 hitting percentage.

Centennial had a balanced attack at the net with 11 kills from sophomores Averie Stuhr and Catelynn Bargen. Bargen was 21 of 26 and Stuhr finished the match 20 of 22.

Picking up nine kills on 21 of 23 swings was junior Karley Naber and fellow junior Cora Payne was 14 of 16 with eight kills. Payne also led the team with five blocks while Stuhr and Bargen had three each.

The offense ran through sophomore setter Ella Wambold who was 81 of 83 and she was also in double numbers in digs with 12.

Centennial had seven ace serves with two each from Payne, Samara Ruether and Bargen.

On defense Ruether had 18 digs along with 12 from Wambold and 11 by Naber.

The Broncos will travel to Sandy Creek on Tuesday, September 6.