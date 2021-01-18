Broncos improve to 13-1 with two weekend wins

UTICA-After a Friday night road win at Columbus Lakeview by the score of 46-34, the Centennial Broncos rated No. 6 in Class C2 hosted the Central City Bison on Saturday.

Central City 5-10 took an early 13-12 first quarter lead, but it didn’t last long as the Broncos outscored the Bison 20-7 in the second quarter and went on to the 47-37 win in girls non-conference action.

Centennial 46, Lakeview 34

Sparked by 26 points from senior Asia Nisly the Broncos were able to shrug off a slow start.

Centennial trailed Columbus Lakeview 11-3 after the first eight minutes, but an 18-8 second quarter scoring run allowed the Broncos to take a 21-19 lead to the break.

Another 18 point quarter in the third for Centennial pushed their lead to 39-28 and the host Vikings could never make any headway in coming back from that deficit.

Nisly was 10 of 12 from the field over and that included 5 of 7 on three point shots. She also led the team in rebounding with six and she dished out four assists as well.

Centennial was 16 of 32 from the field overall and 8 of 14 on three-point shots as senior Kierra Green was 2 of 4 and finished with eight points.