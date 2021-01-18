Broncos improve to 13-1 with two weekend wins

UTICA-After a Friday night road win at Columbus Lakeview by the score of 46-34, the Centennial Broncos rated No. 6 in Class C2 hosted the Central City Bison on Saturday.
Central City 5-10 took an early 13-12 first quarter lead, but it didn’t last long as the Broncos outscored the Bison 20-7 in the second quarter and went on to the 47-37 win in girls non-conference action.
Centennial 46, Lakeview 34
Sparked by 26 points from senior Asia Nisly the Broncos were able to shrug off a slow start.
Centennial trailed Columbus Lakeview 11-3 after the first eight minutes, but an 18-8 second quarter scoring run allowed the Broncos to take a 21-19 lead to the break.
Another 18 point quarter in the third for Centennial pushed their lead to 39-28 and the host Vikings could never make any headway in coming back from that deficit.
Nisly was 10 of 12 from the field over and that included 5 of 7 on three point shots. She also led the team in rebounding with six and she dished out four assists as well.
Centennial was 16 of 32 from the field overall and 8 of 14 on three-point shots as senior Kierra Green was 2 of 4 and finished with eight points.
No team or individual stats were available for the Vikings who saw their record dip to 8-6.
Centennial 47, Central City 37
Central City senior Taryn Wagner came into Saturday’s game at Centennial averaging just under 19 points a game, but the defense of Daylee Dey held the guard to just seven points and one three-point basket. Wagner had made 48 3-pointers up to Saturday.
“Our guards played extremely well against Central City. Our team defense was great and I was very proud of the lockdown defense played by Daylee Dey. Daylee had the task of guarding Taryn Wagner, who is a nice guard for the Bison,” commented Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “Daylee held Taryn to just seven points and she only made one 3-pointer. Daylee was physical, but smart, which frustrated and disrupted the Bison offense. I was proud of how we executed offensively and capitalized at the free throw line.”
A 26-11 run for the Broncos over the second and third quarters was the difference.
Senior Kate Hirschfeld led the scoring with 18 points, while Nisly added nine points and joined Hirschfeld with five rebounds.
The Broncos were 15 of 38 from the field and 2 of 9 on three-point shots. They went 15 of 18 at the line.
Central City was led by senior Jade Erickson with 16 points, while Faith Carroll added eight and Wagner seven.
Centennial (13-1) hosts Wilber-Clatonia tonight and will be at Centura on Saturday.