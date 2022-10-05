Broncos improve to 12-10 with sweeps of Twin River and Weeping Water

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos rolled to big wins Tuesday night with both the Twin River Titans and the Weeping Water Indians in Utica for triangular volleyball play.

Centennial didn’t take long to get the victory over Weeping Water as they won the match by the scores of 25-10 and 25-10 over the 9-14 Indians.

The matchup with the Titans was also quick as the Broncos improved to 12-10 with the 25-19 and 25-15 win.

Centennial 2, Weeping Water 0

Centennial finished the match with 24 team kills as they were 49 of 59 on their attacks with a team hitting percentage of .237.

Sophomore Catelynn Bargen led the Broncos with seven kills on 13 of 14 attacks; junior Karley Naber was 10 of 11 with six kills and recording four each were junior Cora Payne and sophomore Averie Stuhr.

The Broncos had 12 team kills with sophomore Ella Wambold the main threat in the serving game with seven aces. She also triggered the offense with 21 set assists.

Wambold and senior Samara Ruether led the defense with seven digs each.

Centennial 2, Twin River 0

The Bronco serve game whipped up 24 aces in two games with 12 more in the sweep of the Titans.

Wambold put her total for two games at 13. She had six more against the Titans while Payne and junior Kate Luebbe had two each. Wambold was also the catalyst of the offense with 16 set assists.

Centennial had 21 team kills with five each from Cambria Saunders and Stuhr, while Naber added four. As a team the Broncos were 52 of 65 for a hitting percentage of .123.

Stuhr had two blocks and Wambold led the defense with eight digs. Both Ruether and Naber finished with six each.

The Broncos will host the Fillmore Central Panthers and the Adams Central Patriots next Tuesday night.