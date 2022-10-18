Broncos, Huskies, Panthers hit the court for SNC volleyball

MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos punched their ticket to Tuesday night’s SNC semifinals with a three-set victory over Superior in the 4-5 matchup. Elsewhere in conference action, the Heartland Huskies swept Wilber-Clatonia in the first round before falling to Thayer Central, while the Fillmore Central Panthers dropped their first match against David City.

Centennial 2, Superior 1

The Broncos came out strong with a 25-20 win in the first set, but the Wildcats answered back with a 25-18 victory in the second. The decisive third set was a back-and-forth affair with Centennial eventually pulling out a 26-24 win to take the match two sets to one.

Neither side was particularly efficient on the attack, as Superior finished with a team hitting percentage of .090 and Centennial hit just .076.

Karley Naber and Catelynn Bargen hammered nine kills apiece for the Broncos to tie for the match high, while Cora Payne notched six winners and Cambria Saunders added four. Averie Stuhr rounded out the Centennial attack with a pair of kills.

Naber crushed half of the Broncos’ four aces, with one apiece going to Krislyn Green and Payne. Payne led the Centennial effort at net with a pair of solo blocks and two assisted rejections, while Stuhr had four assisted blocks and Saunders notched a solo stuff to go with two combined rejections.

Two Broncos notched double-digit digs as Naber led the way with 16 and Samara Ruether added 12. Ella Wambold tallied a match-high 24 assists for Centennial in the win.

Centennial squared off with top-seeded Sutton in Tuesday’s semifinals at 5:30 in Milford’s north gym.

Heartland

The Huskies opened with a 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Wilber-Clatonia in the opening round but fell to 2-seed Thayer Central in the quarterfinals 25-22, 25-15. No Heartland team or individual stats were available for either match.

Heartland wrapped up the conference tournament with a pair of consolation matches at Superior on Tuesday night. The Huskies opened with a match against David City for a spot in the fifth-place match.

Fillmore Central

The Panthers squared off against David City in the opening round but were unable to come away with a win as the Scouts pulled out a 25-17, 25-22 sweep. Stats for Fillmore Central were not available.

In Tuesday’s consolation matches at Sandy Creek, Fillmore Central faced Wilber-Clatonia at 5 p.m. and the host Cougars in the nightcap.