Broncos head north to take on Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur Northeast

The Broncos will face pressure against the Panthers defense, but in the end it comes down to how well Centennial defends Vogt.

“They drive the ball really well, and have guys who can shoot it in. Defensively, they play man and try to get up and pressure,” Scholl stated. “Vogt puts a lot of pressure on the ball and is so quick they can cover up a lot of mistakes. It all comes down to Vogt, and keeping him in front of us.”

The Broncos have plenty of firepower on offense with senior Copper Gierhan who leads the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game and right behind him is 6-foot 3 inch junior Jake Bargen who scores at a 14.7 per game clip and can come at you offensively from all over the floor.

Centennial (17-6) and rated No. 6 is shooting 45 percent on the season as a team from the floor and they are 36 percent from behind the 3-point arc. Gierhan has knocked down 61 3-pointers this season at 39 percent from the field.

Scholl said that this team has been in a lot of big games and doesn’t expect not being ready for what the Panthers will throw at them.