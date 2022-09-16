Broncos hang tough with Sutton in volleyball but fall 3-1

SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos hit the road Thursday night to take on SNC rival Sutton, ranked No. 5 in Class C-2 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Centennial hung tough with Sutton all night long but ultimately came up just shy of pulling the upset in a 27-25, 25-27, 21-25, 21-25 loss as the Fillies improved to 12-1.

Karley Naber paced the Bronco attack with 11 kills, followed by 10 from Cambria Saunders. Cora Payne added six kills on 15 swings, while Catelynn Bargen had five winners, Averie Stuhr tallied three and Ella Wambold finished with two.

Kate Luebbe, Payne and Wambold crushed one ace apiece for Centennial at the service line, while Payne, Saunders, Naber and Stuhr all recorded an assisted block.

Four Broncos cracked double digits in digs – Wambold (16), Naber (14), Krislyn Green (11) and Samara Ruether (10). Wambold notched 29 of 35 Centennial assists, while Ruether led the team with 41 serve receives.

Centennial dropped to 7-7 on the year with the loss. The Broncos are back in action Saturday when they travel to Central City for the Bison home invite.