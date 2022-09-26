Broncos get bounce-back win on the road at Milford

MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos (3-2) owned the fourth quarter at Milford on Friday night scoring 13 unanswered points in the 16-12 win C2-1 District action.

Up until the fourth quarter the only points by the Centennial offense came on a 28-yard field goal by senior John Fehlhafer in the second quarter.

Milford led 12-3 at the half as senior Caden Nelson scored on a 68-yard run and also hauled in three receptions for 53 yards.

Centennial senior quarterback Maj Nisly put up solid numbers in the ground game as he ran the ball 29 times for 130 yards with one score, while senior receiver Levi Zimmer had four catches for 67 yards and one score.

Nisly was 10 of 24 passing for 106 yards, one score and he had one pass picked off.

Milford was led offensively by Nelson who had 137 yards of total offense for the Eagles.

On defense the Broncos’ Breckin Schoepf, a senior had nine stops. Senior Jayde Gumaer added eight and Nisly and Elijah Utter along with Micah Richters had six tackles each. Richters had the team’s only sack.

Milford’s Isaac Roth was the defensive leader for the Eagles with six tackles. Zeb Reil and Roth each had one interception.

Centennial (3-2) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they travel to Lincoln Lutheran (3-2) on Friday.

Centennial (3-2) 0 3 0 13-16

Milford (0-5) 0 12 0 0 -12