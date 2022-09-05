 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Broncos gallop past Tigers 40-7

  • 0

TEKAMAH - The Centennial Broncos shot out of the gate Friday night at Tekamah-Herman, breaking the game open with a 20-point outburst in the second quarter to take a 27-0 lead into halftime. The visitors cruised from there, improving to 2-0 on the year with a 40-7 shellacking of the host Tigers. 

One week after completing just two of eight passing attempts for a mere 13 yards, the Broncos' aerial assault fired on all cylinders Friday. Senior Maj Nisly was incredibly efficient, completing seven of nine passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns. 

The gunslingers' passing scores covered 35, 32 and 68 yards, and all three went to senior wideout Lane Zimmer. Zimmer finished the day hauling in five passes for 188 yards and the three TDs, while Levi Zimmer added two catches for 21 yards. 

On the ground, Nisly paced the Broncos with 49 yards and two more scores on 12 carries. Jarrett Dodson ran 15 times for 39 yards but found pay dirt once.

People are also reading…

Shawn Rathjen led Centennial defensively with five tackles - two for loss - and a sack. Xavier Ettwein also recorded a sack for the Broncos in the win.

Centennial forced a pair of turnovers as Ryan and Micah Richters each recovered a fumble.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense powers York past Hastings

Defense powers York past Hastings

HASTINGS – York recorded just 232 yards of total offense Friday night at Hastings one week after putting up 400 yards in the opener against Le…

T-Wolves down Hawks at Hampton tri

T-Wolves down Hawks at Hampton tri

HAMPTON – The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles picked up a pair of wins to open the Hampton volleyball tri Thursday, sweeping the host Hawks …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Amie Just and Luke Mullin break down Nebraska's win vs. North Dakota

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News