Broncos gallop past Tigers 40-7

TEKAMAH - The Centennial Broncos shot out of the gate Friday night at Tekamah-Herman, breaking the game open with a 20-point outburst in the second quarter to take a 27-0 lead into halftime. The visitors cruised from there, improving to 2-0 on the year with a 40-7 shellacking of the host Tigers.

One week after completing just two of eight passing attempts for a mere 13 yards, the Broncos' aerial assault fired on all cylinders Friday. Senior Maj Nisly was incredibly efficient, completing seven of nine passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns.

The gunslingers' passing scores covered 35, 32 and 68 yards, and all three went to senior wideout Lane Zimmer. Zimmer finished the day hauling in five passes for 188 yards and the three TDs, while Levi Zimmer added two catches for 21 yards.

On the ground, Nisly paced the Broncos with 49 yards and two more scores on 12 carries. Jarrett Dodson ran 15 times for 39 yards but found pay dirt once.

Shawn Rathjen led Centennial defensively with five tackles - two for loss - and a sack. Xavier Ettwein also recorded a sack for the Broncos in the win.

Centennial forced a pair of turnovers as Ryan and Micah Richters each recovered a fumble.