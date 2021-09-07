Broncos gallop past Cougars in volleyball

UTICA – The Centennial volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s showdown against Sandy Creek with a 3-3 record, while the Cougars entered at 1-4. The Broncos built early leads in a 25-20 first-set victory, then closed the second set on a 12-3 run and scored the final 13 points of the third set to gallop past the Cougars in a sweep.

Centennial built a lead as large as 19-12 in the first set, but Sandy Creek rattled off five consecutive points to cut the deficit to two. A kill from junior Cambria Saunders stopped the Cougars run, and the Broncos held on down the stretch for a 25-20 win in the opening set. Saunders and freshmen Averie Stuhr and Catelynn Bargen each unofficially hammered three kills to lead Centennial in the first set.

The Cougars started out fast in the second set, but the Broncos weathered the storm and eventually knotted the set up at 13 apiece. From there, Centennial rattled off 10 straight points before Sandy Creek cut the deficit to 23-16. Stuhr and sophomore Cora Payne ended the Cougars' 3-0 run with back-to-back kills as the Broncos took the second set 25-16.