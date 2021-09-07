Broncos gallop past Cougars in volleyball

UTICA – The Centennial volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s showdown against Sandy Creek with a 3-3 record, while the Cougars entered at 1-4. The Broncos built early leads in a 25-20 first-set victory, then closed the second set on a 12-3 run and scored the final 13 points of the third set to gallop past the Cougars in a sweep.
Centennial built a lead as large as 19-12 in the first set, but Sandy Creek rattled off five consecutive points to cut the deficit to two. A kill from junior Cambria Saunders stopped the Cougars run, and the Broncos held on down the stretch for a 25-20 win in the opening set. Saunders and freshmen Averie Stuhr and Catelynn Bargen each unofficially hammered three kills to lead Centennial in the first set.
The Cougars started out fast in the second set, but the Broncos weathered the storm and eventually knotted the set up at 13 apiece. From there, Centennial rattled off 10 straight points before Sandy Creek cut the deficit to 23-16. Stuhr and sophomore Cora Payne ended the Cougars' 3-0 run with back-to-back kills as the Broncos took the second set 25-16.
Centennial shot out of the gate in the third set, scoring the first four points. Sandy Creek battled back, eventually taking a 13-12 lead. A pair of Cougars errors gave the Broncos the lead right back, and Bargen responded with back-to-back kills to double the Centennial lead to 17-13. Sophomore Karley Naber stepped to the service line and rattled of a string of four aces in five points, and the Broncos coasted to the sweep from there.
After trailing 13-12 in the third set, the Broncos closed on a 13-0 run to break out the brooms in a 25-13 win.
Bargen unofficially led Centennial with eight kills, one ahead of Stuhr. Saunders added six kills and two blocks, while Payne hammered four kills and two aces as four Broncos finished with at least four kills.
Naber’s third-set blitz from the service line gave her a team-high six aces, and she also had a kill.
Junior Samara Ruether added two aces for Centennial, which improved to 4-3. Sandy Creek dropped to 1-5 with the loss.
The Broncos return to the court Thursday with a road trip to Elmwood-Murdock.
To stay updated on all YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.