Broncos fall to Jeffs in four

FAIRBURY – The Centennial volleyball team hit the road Tuesday for a matchup against Fairbury looking to bounce back from a 1-4 mark in their past five matches. The Broncos played the Jeffs tough for a set but ran out of steam in the second and third sets as the hosts walked away with a 25-23, 25-8, 25-16 sweep.

Freshman Catelynn Bargen and junior Cambria Saunders hammered eight kills apiece for Centennial, while sophomore Karley Naber smashed five, sophomore Cora Payne added three and freshman Averie Stuhr recorded two.

Naber crushed Centennial’s lone service ace, while Payne, Saunders and Naber each recorded two blocks and Bargen and senior Gracen Fehlhafer had one apiece.

Junior Samara Ruether tallied a team-high 16 digs for Centennial, followed by 10 from Naber and six from Fehlhafer. Felhafer also posted all 24 of the Broncos’ assists.

The 5-8 Broncos return to the court Thursday for the Shelby-Rising City tri.