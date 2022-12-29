Broncos fall to Clippers 45-38 in holiday tournament opener

MALCOLM – With 4:25 remaining in the game, Malcolm extended its lead over Centennial to 36-31 after splitting a pair of free throws. Then, the power went out on the visitor’s side of the gym.

When play finally resumed following a nearly 30-minute delay, the Clippers used a strong showing at the foul line to keep the Broncos at bay down the stretch and pick up a 45-38 win in the opening round of the Malcolm holiday tournament Thursday night.

Hayden Frank led the charge late, connecting on five of six chances at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter with all of them coming within the final 2:30. Frank scored seven points overall in the stanza to help Malcolm fend off Centennial in the waning moments.

Centennial got as close as 36-34 on a Maj Nisly trey with 3:02 to play, but Frank connected twice at the line to push the cushion back to four. The Broncos were whistled for an offensive foul on the other end and Frank rolled in a bucket to make it 40-34, more than enough cushion down the stretch.

The Broncos trailed by five with a minute to play, but Malcolm was able to run 20 seconds off the clock before Centennial managed to get a foul off on the ensuing possession. That lost time loomed large, as a Nisly 3-ball made it 42-38 with 18 seconds to play, but the Broncos ran out of time to finish the rally.

Nisly knocked down five shots from beyond the arc and poured in a game-high 20 points in the Broncos’ loss, followed by six from Jayde Gumaer and three from Shawn Rathjen.

Behind them, Sam Ehlers, Alex Hirschfeld, Ryan Richters and Lane Zimmer each finished with two points and Devin Slawnyk rounded out the Broncos’ scoring with one.

Frank led Malcolm with 18 points, while Drew Johnson notched 11. Malcolm finished 10 of 15 from the foul line, including 10 of 14 in the second half and 8 of 11 in the fourth quarter.

Centennial, meanwhile, went to the charity stripe seven times for the game and converted on five of them.

Malcolm will face Oakland-Craig in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday, while the Broncos will tussle with Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation game at 4:30.