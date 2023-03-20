SEWARD- The Osceola Bulldogs and Arlington Eagles went to the wire Friday with the Bulldogs edging the Eagles 53-51.5 for the Concordia Bulldog Indoor title of the Forest Division.

Osceola picked up a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 relay to earn two points and slip past the Eagles.

Three area teams were also in action. The Centennial Broncos finished fifth with 40 points, in ninth place was Fillmore Central with 23 and the High Plains Storm scored in just one event and tied with Schuyler for 15th position with just one point.

Centennial junior Savannah Horne kicked off her season in big way as she broke her own meet record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.97 and also won the 200 with a clocking of 27.07.

The Broncos also scored points in the 4x800 relay with a second place effort (names below).

Fillmore Central’s top scorer was sophomore Angie Schademann in the pole vault as she cleared 10-0 and pocketed eight points for the Panthers.

The 4x800 relay (names below) finished in third place and the 4x400 relay crossed the line in sixth.

High Plains’ only point came in the triple jump where senior Kenzie Wruble maxed out at 30-10 ½ and took sixth place.

All three are in action this week.

High Plains will join Cross County at the Merrick County invite in Central City and Fillmore Central is in Hebron for the Thayer Central invite today.

On Friday the Broncos head to Louisville for quad action.

Team scoring-1.Osceola 53; 2.Arlington 51.5; 3.Meridian 45.5; 4. Doniphan-Trumbull 44; 5.Centennial 40; 6T.Central City 37; 6T.Yutan 37; 8.Archbishop Bergan30; 9.Fillmore Central 23; 10.Deshler 21; 11.Diller-Odell 18; 12.Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17; 13T.Mead 6. 13T.Winside 6; 15T.High Plains 1; 15T.Schuyler 1.

Results- event winners and area athletes who medaled:

Field Events

Shot Put-1.Taylor Arp, ARL 36-2; 6.Cora Payne, CEN 31-5 ¼.

Long Jump-1.Hannah Dunning, D-T 17-4 ¾

Triple Jump- 1.Hannah Dunning, D-T 34-5; 3.Cambria Saunders, CEN 31-9 ½; 6.Kenzie Wruble, HP 30-10 ½.

Pole Vault-1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER 11-0; 2.Angie Schademann, FC 10-0; 5.Samara Ruether, CEN 8-0

High Jump-1.Kylie Krajicek, YUT 5-0

Running Events

4x800 Relay-1.Central City 11:08.80; 2.Centennial 11:44.83 (Grace Schernikau, Lillian Butzke, Ella Wambold, Molly Prochaska); 3.Fillmore Central 12:26.29 (Ellie Lockhart, JoLee Gewecke, J. Stofer, Jaelynn Gewecke)

60 Hurdles-1.Paige Burch, OBT 10.35

60 Dash-1.Savannah Horne, CENT 7.97 (MR);

200-1.Savannah Horne, CENT 27.07

400-1.Myliegh Weers, D-O 1:03.82; 4.Reyna Hafer, FC 1:07.34.

800-1.Keelianne Green, ARL 2:35.46

1600-1.Kaitlyn Minarik, ABB 5:37.11; 5.Grace Schernikau, CEN 6:13.83; 6.Ella Wambold, CEN 6:29.61

3200-1.Sophie O’Neil, ABB 13:47.81; 4.Hallie Verhage, FC 14:51.43.

4x400-1.Central City 4:32.46; 6.Fillmore Central 4:54.50 (Reyna Hafer, Hallie Verhage, Jayden Stofer, Carly Lukes).