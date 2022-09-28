Broncos drop two at home softball tri

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos welcomed Cozad and Southern/Diller-Odell to town Tuesday night for a softball tri, but they could not pick up their sixth win of the season as they dropped an 11-2 decision to Cozad and fell to Southern/Diller-Odell 5-4.

Cozad 11, Centennial 2

Cozad scored four runs in the second to break open what had been a 3-2 ballgame and cruised from there, picking up a nine-run victory in five innings. The Broncos collected five hits in the contest, all singles. Savannah Horne recorded two of them, while the others went to Rylee Menze, Lillian Butzke and Ava Fischer – who also drove in both Centennial runs.

Horne took the loss in the circle as the junior allowed nine runs – only two earned – on six hits and four walks with three Ks in three innings pitched. Riley Ziegler tossed an inning of relief and gave up two runs – one earned – on a pair of hits and a walk.

Southern/Diller-Odell 5, Centennial 4

Both teams traded blows back and forth for seven innings, but Southern/Diller-Odell’s three-run third inning ultimately proved to be decisive in a 5-4 win. The Broncos recorded nine hits, two apiece from Horne, Fischer and Cora Hoffschneider. The other knocks went to Menze, Butzke and Mallory Rozendal. Horne, Fischer, Hoffschneider and Menze all doubled once as Centennial finished with four extra-base hits.

On the base paths, Horne stole a pair of bases. Fischer got the nod on the mound and took the loss, but only one of the five runs she gave up was earned. The junior allowed nine hits, walked two and fanned three batters across seven innings of work.