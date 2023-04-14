BEAVER CROSSING – An eight-run third inning blew the game open in Beaver Crossing on Thursday night, as the Centennial Broncos lost for the sixth time in as many games 12-1 to Thurston-Cuming County.

Centennial managed three hits against TCC starter Ross Tremayne, who went five innings, allowed one run – which was earned – and struck out 11 batters.

The Broncos’ Keenan Kosek was trailing 2-0 entering the third when TCC touched him up and knocked him out of the game. Kosek ended his night with eight hits and 12 runs, but just one of them earned, and he had three strikeouts.

The Broncos defense struggled as they recorded 13 errors to go along with 15 TCC hits in the win.

Tremayne led the offense with three hits and one RBI; Pierce Paulson also had three hits, scored twice and drove in one run and Braxton Volk recorded three hits, one RBI and scored two runs.

Two of the TCC hits were doubles, credited to Jake Schuster and Volk.

Centennial had three hits with two of those doubles. Kosek had a hit and the team’s only RBI, while Devin Slawnyk doubled and Shawn Rathjen added a single.

TCC recorded seven stolen bases and Centennial’s Riley Grant had the only steal for the Broncos.

Centennial (0-6) will host Adams Central on Monday at 4:30 p.m.