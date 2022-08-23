Broncos drop a pair in softball to Kearney Catholic, St. Cecilia

KEARNEY – The Centennial Broncos played a pair of games at the Kearney Catholic softball tri Monday, dropping a 22-3 decision to the host Stars and falling 9-6 to Hastings St. Cecilia.

Kearney Catholic 22, Centennial 3

Kearney Catholic led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the second inning, where they plated six runners to take control of the game. The Stars then scored another 13 runs in the bottom of the third to close out a 22-3 win.

Libbie Kubicek went 2 for 2 at the plate to pace Centennial, while Cora Hoffschneider crushed a solo homer and drew a walk. Kobie Kosek and Ellie Tempel also tallied singles for the Broncos, who finished the game with as many hits as errors (5).

In the circle, Savannah Horne allowed 23 runs – 18 earned – on 14 hits and eight walks with three Ks in three innings of work.

Raegan Ruyle went 3 for 3 and drove in five runs, while Lauren Marker doubled and homered with four RBIs to pace Kearney Catholic offensively. Alexis Keim also knocked in four runs in the win.

Maya Rahmann earned the win for the Stars, allowing three runs – two earned – on five hits across three innings.

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Centennial 6

Centennial took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Bluehawks responded with six in the bottom of the frame to claim the lead back and provide all the cushion they would need in a 9-6 victory.

Ava Fischer, Kosek and Horne paced the Centennial offense with two hits apiece, while Lillian Butzke and Kosek each drove in a pair of runs and Fischer tallied one RBI.

Fischer got the start in the circle and allowed seven runs, all of them earned, in one inning of work. She gave up six hits and issued one walk with a strikeout. Horne tossed the final two innings of relief and gave up a pair of runs on three hits and a walk with a ‘K.’

The Broncos return to action Thursday with a home game against Columbus Lakeview in Gresham. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.