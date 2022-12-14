Broncos defense pitches second-quarter shutout in 37-14 win at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos moved to 4-0 on Tuesday night with a 37-14 win over the Fairbury Jeffs in girls Southern Nebraska Conference play.

Through the first eight minutes the Broncos held a slight 7-6 lead, but in the second quarter the defense stepped up and held Fairbury scoreless as Centennial was up 19-6 at the break.

A 15-1 run in the third quarter completed a 27-1 run by the Broncos over the two middle quarters as the Jeffs dropped to 0-5 on the year.

Centennial was led in scoring by sophomore Ella Wambold with 13 points, including a 4 of 7 effort from behind the arc. Junior Cora Payne finished with eight points.

The Broncos were 14 of 35 from the field and 5 of 16 on 3-point attempts. It was a tough night at the free throw line, with just 4 of 12 chances falling.

The Broncos held a slight rebounding advantage of 24-23 with Payne the leader for Centennial with five, while junior Eliza Kroeker led the Jeffs with 11 rebounds and seven points.

“Our defense on Tuesday night in Fairbury was stupendous. In the middle quarters, the Lady Broncos gave up just one point through the second and third quarters,” commented Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “The teamwork and communication was fantastic and we are starting to play some really good team basketball.”

The Broncos look to remain undefeated as they will host Milford on Friday night and travel to Superior for an afternoon game on Saturday.

Centennial (4-0) 7 12 15 3-37

Fairbury (0-5) 6 0 1 7-14