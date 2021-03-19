Broncos defend 2019 Concordia Indoor title

SEWARD – The Centennial middle and distance runners rolled up 38 points, while the field events racked up another 30 points without an individual winner.

Up to 2019 the Fillmore Central Panthers had won nine Concordia Invite titles in a row, before losing to Centennial to years ago. The Broncos finished with 84 points.

Second went to Doniphan-Trumbull with 63 points and third place was Milford scoring 58 points.

Fillmore Central finished in 10th with 15 points and High Plains was 13th with eight points.

The Broncos opened the invite wining the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:29.71. Team members included; Kiley Rathjen, Lillian Butzke, Molly Prochaska and Rylee Menze.

In the 3200 meter run it was Madison Brandenburgh breaking the tape in 13:37.89, while Fillmore Central’s Teneal Barbur was second with a time of 14:29.12 and the Panther’s Halle Verhage third in a time of 14:29.43.

The dominance in the longer races continued as senior Daylee Dey won the 1600 meters with a time of 6:03.35 and Brandenburgh was fifth in time of 6:28.28.

The Broncos foursome of Dey, Prochaska, Cora Payne and Kate Hirschfeld was second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:36.70.