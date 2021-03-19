Broncos defend 2019 Concordia Indoor title

SEWARD – The Centennial middle and distance runners rolled up 38 points, while the field events racked up another 30 points without an individual winner.
Up to 2019 the Fillmore Central Panthers had won nine Concordia Invite titles in a row, before losing to Centennial to years ago. The Broncos finished with 84 points.
Second went to Doniphan-Trumbull with 63 points and third place was Milford scoring 58 points.
Fillmore Central finished in 10th with 15 points and High Plains was 13th with eight points.
The Broncos opened the invite wining the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:29.71. Team members included; Kiley Rathjen, Lillian Butzke, Molly Prochaska and Rylee Menze.
In the 3200 meter run it was Madison Brandenburgh breaking the tape in 13:37.89, while Fillmore Central’s Teneal Barbur was second with a time of 14:29.12 and the Panther’s Halle Verhage third in a time of 14:29.43.
The dominance in the longer races continued as senior Daylee Dey won the 1600 meters with a time of 6:03.35 and Brandenburgh was fifth in time of 6:28.28.
The Broncos foursome of Dey, Prochaska, Cora Payne and Kate Hirschfeld was second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:36.70.
Hirschfeld scored points in the triple jump with second (31-10 ½) and third in the 400 with a time of 1:06.34.
In the throws Kailey Ziegler was second in the discus with a toss of 105-9 and she also placed in the shot put with a throw 31-6 ½ for fifth place.
High Plains' only points came from senior Brianna Wilshusen with her toss of 35-8 in the shot put for second place.
High Plains is back in action on Tuesday, March 23 at the Merrick County Invite in Central City starting at 2 p.m. while Centennial travels to the Louisville quad on Friday, March 26.
Fillmore Central joins York on Saturday, March 27 at Fairbury.
Team Scoring-1.Centennial 84; 2.Doniphan-Trumbull 63; 3.Milford 58; 4.Lincoln Lutheran 53; 5.Arlington 48; 6.Archbishop Bergan 32; 7T.Btgirls 24;7T.Howelld-Dodge 32; 9.Meridian 23; 10.Fillmore Central 15’ 11.Deshler 13; 12.Osceola 10; 13.High Plains 8; 14.Winside 6.
Event winners and local athletes who place.
Shot Put-1.Abi Wohlgenmuth, Lincoln Lutheran 37-1; 2.Brianna Wilshusen, High Plains 35-8; 5.Kailey Ziegler, Centennial 31-6 ½.
Long Jump-1.Hannah Dunning, Doniphan Trumbull 16-3 ½; 4. Jillian Bailey, Centennial 15-2 ¾.
Triple Jump-1.Keeli Green, Arlington 31-11 ½; 2.Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial 31-10 ½; 6. Claire Kimbrough, Fillmore Central 30-1 ¼.
Pole Vault-1.Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian 9-0; 2.Samara Ruether, Centennial 8-6.
High Jump-1.Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington 5-4
Discus-1.Taylor Streich, Lincoln Lutheran 107-10.; 2.Kailey Ziegler, Centennial 105-9.
60 meter dash-1.Sydney Stelling, Milford 8.33
60 meter hurdles-1.Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington 9.28 (meet record); 2.Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran 9.47 (meet record)
200-1.Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull 28.40.
400-1.Caitlyn Adams, Milford 1:04.76; 3.Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial 1:06.34
800-1.Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Bergan 2:37.92; 2.Daylee Dey, Centennial 2:44.44.
1600-1.Daylee Dey, Centennial 6:03.35; 5.Madison Brandenburg, Centennial 6:28.28
3200-1.Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial 13:37.89; 2.Teneal Barbur, Fillmore Central 14:29.12; 3.Halle Verhage, Fillmore Central 14:29.43.
4x800-1.Centennial 11:29.71
4x400-1.Arlington, 4:23.15; 2.Centennial 4:36.70.