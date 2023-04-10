MALCOLM – After the Malcolm invite track and field event was cancelled on Wednesday, Centennial, Raymond Central and Malcolm battled in triangular action Thursday.

The Centennial girls came away with a win as they rolled up 63 points, Malcolm was second with 56 and Raymond Central finished the day with 29.

On the boys side the Malcolm Clippers had 75 points, Centennial was a distant second with 39 and Raymond Central a point back in third with 38.

Scoring at the triangular was five points for first, three for second and one point for third.

Girls

Junior speedster Savannah Horne dropped her time in both the 100 and 200 as she won both events. In the 100 she was clocked at 12.80 and in the 200 her time was 26.76.

The Broncos also scored wins in the 800 with Molly Prochaska clocked at 2:242.78, Karley Naber was second with her time of 2:48.36.

Ella Wambold won the 1600 (5:52.89) and Grace Schernikau was second with a 5:53.67. The two flipped places in the 3200 with Schernikau at a career best of 12:45.75 and Wambold second with a 13:13.39

The Broncos were third in the 4x100 relay with time of 56.30 (Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Samara Ruether and Horne). In the 4x400 they took second as Cora Payne, Naber, Andrea Gumaer and Prochaska were clocked at 4:59.81.

The Broncos had 34 of their 63 points in the running events.

In the field events, Ruether won the pole vault with a jump of 8-0 and Kate Luebbe was second as she cleared 7-6 ¼. Saunders won the long jump with a mark of 15-1 ¼ and she was second in the triple jump with a distance of 31-5.

In the throws, Alex Galavez won the shot put with a throw of 31-10, Averie Stuhr was second in the high jump (5-8) and Payne third as she cleared 4-6.

Boys

The Broncos strengths came in the field events where they scored 24 of their 39 points.

Centennial won four of the six field events as Camden Winkelman cleared 10-6 in the pole vault and in third was Torrian Ibara who finished at 8-0.

It was a 1-2-3 finish in the discus. Jayde Gumaer set a personal best with a toss of 153-06, second was Xavier Ettwein with a throw of 126-09 and in third Trevor Fehlhafer's throw of 123-00 was good for third place.

Ettwein won the shot put as he had a throw of 46-4 ½ and taking third was Paul Fehlhafer with a throw of 43-2.

Centennial also picked up the top two spots in the long jump with Lane Zimmer winning the event with a jump of 19-11 ¼ and in third was Ettwein with a mark of 18-11 ¼.

In the running events, Clinton Turnbull won the 3200 meters (1:01.75) and took third in the 1600 with a time of 5:09.98.

In the 400, Winkelman was third with his time of 57.41 and in the 800, John Fehlhafer posted a 2:28.43 for third place.

In the relays the Broncos placed third in both the 4x100 and the 4x400. Their time in the 4x100 was 48.32 and those members were Breckin Schoepf, Zimmer, Winkelman and John Fehlhafer.

In the 4x400 it was Zimmer, Garrison Schernikau, John Fehlhafer and Winkelman clocked at 4:03.16.

Centennial return to action today at the Milford invite which is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.