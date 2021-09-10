Broncos compete at Milford in cross country

MILFORD – The Milford Eagles cross country invite was run at Doane University in Crete on Thursday.
Both the Centennial girls and boys competed with team titles going to Minden on the girls side and host Milford for the boys.
The Minden girls edged Palmyra 23-26 with Milford third just seven points out of first.
The Milford boys were winners by a comfortable margin over Minden 13-47 with Malcolm coming in third at 53 points.
Centennial on the boys side finished seventh with 103 points. The Bronco girls did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh turned in a time of 22:59 and took sixth place overall while Josie Turnbull was 22nd with a clocking of 25:36.
“Madison Brandenburgh ran a strong race in a really tough field of runners to place sixth,” commented Centennial head coach Rob Johansen. “I would guess that there will be some state medalist from that field and she was holding her own.”
The Bronco boys were paced by the 17th place finish of Clinton Turnbull (18:46). Turnbull was competing on a bad ankle.
Taking 37th was Camden Winkelman (20:29). Next in 40th was Garrison Schernikau (20:36) and placing 41st was Matthew Hoops (20:36).
“Clinton Turnbull ran on a slightly sprained ankle and gutted it out. He got off to a slower than usual start and was back at around 30 at the first mile.
I don't think his ankle loosened up until after that,” explained Johansen. “His second half of the race looked to be faster as he climbed up to 17th. He will have to ice for a few days to get back to where he usually is. The other three boys ran in a pack most of the race. Just need to get that pack a little further up in the race. We are working on getting them all under 20:00 minutes. I look for times to drop next week at Fillmore Central.”
The boys champion was Elliot Reitz of Milford and his teammate Kaleb Eickhoff took second.
Winning the girls race was Lilly Kenning of Milford and Palmyra’s Emily Frey was second, more than a minute back of Kenning.
The Broncos will be at the Fillmore Central Invite which will be held at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva.
Girls Team Scoring – 1.Minden 23; 2.Palmyra 26; 3.Milford 30; 4.Malcolm 83; 5.Elmwood Murdock/Weeping Water 99; Centennial NS, Louisville NS, Wilber-Clatonia NS.
Boys Team Scoring – 1.Milford 13; 2.Minden 47; 3.Malcolm 53; 4.Louisville 84; 5.Palmyra 93; 6.E-M/Weeping Water 99; 7.Centennial 103; Wilber-Clatonia NS.