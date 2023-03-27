LOUISVILLE – The Centennial Broncos returned to the track Friday afternoon, as they hit the road and competed at the Louisville quad.

“This meet seems to get cancelled most years, so it was great to get it in and actually have decent weather,” head coach Rob Johansen said.

The Broncos responded by turning in a solid outing, as the boys notched one event win and the girls finished with four.

Junior Savannah Horne swept the sprints, clocking in at 13.48 seconds in the 100 and 27.26 seconds in the 200. Senior Cambria Saunders leapt 31-9½ in the triple jump to win the event, while senior Samara Ruether cleared 9-0 to win the pole vault.

The Bronco girls also found success in the distance races, where Ella Wambold took silver in the 1600 with a time of 5:55.75 to finish just in front of teammate Grace Schernikau (5:57.91) in third. The roles were reversed in the 3200, as Schernikau crossed the line in 13:13.78 to take second and Wambold finished third with a time of 13:14.36.

Averie Stuhr cleared 4-6 in the high jump to finish runner-up, just ahead of Cora Payne in third as the junior made it over the bar at 4-4.

Saunders took bronze in the 300 hurdles with a time of 55.14 seconds, while Andrea Gumaer placed third in the 400 (1:09.24).

Molly Prochaska ran a 2:42.07 to finish fourth in the 800, less than a second ahead of Payne in fifth place. Prochaska also took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 13-6.

In the throws, Alex Galavez tossed a 30-6 in the shot put and placed fourth, as did Lauryn Breitkreuitz with a hurl of 89-1.

Payne, Karley Naber, Lillian Butzke and Molly Prochaska ran a 4:35.57 in the 4x400 to finish second, while the 4x100 quartet of Saunders, Bree Nisly, Ruether and Horne clocked in third with a time of 54.62 seconds.

On the boys side, Xavier Ettwein tossed a 43-4 to win the shot put and claim the Broncos’ only event victory. Paul Fehlhafer (42-8) and Jayde Gumaer (41-9) also scored in the event. John Fehlhafer clocked in at 2:20.87 in the 800 to win silver, while Gumaer finished runner-up in the discus with a toss of 138-9.

Ettwein took third in the long jump (18-3) and Garrison Schernikau placed fifth (17-4). Jordan Wagner and Clinton Turnbull tied for fourth in the high jump after clearing 5-2 and Wagner also placed fourth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles after clocking in at 22.19 and 50.39 seconds, respectively.

Camden Winkelman cleared 11-0 to take fourth in the pole vault and added a bronze in the 400 (56.53 seconds).

In the distance races, Turnbull finished fourth in both the 1600 (5:13.50) and 3200 (11:01.88). Matthew Hoops crossed in 5:20.89 in the 1600 and placed sixth.

Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Winkelman and John Fehlhafer timed in at 47.83 to take silver in the 4x100, but the Broncos’ 4x400 also finished runner-up as Zimmer, Winkelman, Schernikau and Fehlhafer ran a 3:37.09.

“Distance runners found this to be great weather to run all-time PR's after last year's weather was too windy to achieve any good times. Ella Wambold and Grace Schernikau both set new PR in the 1600 and 3200 runs as well as Clinton Turnbull and Matthew Hoops in the 1600,” Johansen said. “What was really impressive is that they did this in the first outdoor meet of the year and not in very good shape yet. We are really excited to see how this group improves during the year, barring 40-plus mile-per-hour windy meet days.”

Event winners – boys

100 – Cody Hrdy, Louisville, 12.17

200 – Cody Hrdy, Louisville, 24.90

400 – Lincoln Bradney, Plattsmouth, 55.21

800 – Carter Moss, Plattsmouth, 2:17.58

1600 – Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 4:49.66

3200 – Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 10:43.00

110 Hurdles – Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth, 16.77

300 Hurdles – Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth, 43.38

4x100 – Louisville, 45.70

4x400 – Plattsmouth, 3:47.55

4x800 – Louisville, 9:51.62

High Jump – Liam LaSure, Plattsmouth, 6-0

Pole Vault – Ashton Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 12-0

Long Jump – Carter Skleba, Wilber-Clatonia, 19-7

Triple Jump – Louis Ingram, Plattsmouth, 40-1

Shot Put – Xavier Ettwein, Centennial, 43-4

Discus – Tyson Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 141-6

Event winners – girls

100 – Savannah Horne, Centennial, 13.48

200 – Savannah Horne, Centennial, 27.26

400 – WyLeigh Bateman, Louisville, 1:05.85

800 – Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 2:30.56

1600 – Jolie Dix, Plattmouth, 5:53.16

3200 – Jolie Dix, Plattsmouth, 13:05.37

100 Hurdles – Mila Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 17.48

300 Hurdles – Mila Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 52.30

4x100 – Plattsmouth, 53.35

4x400 – Louisville, 4:31.21

4x800 – Louisville, 10:37.05

High Jump – Madison Vogel, Wilber-Clatonia, 4-6

Pole Vault – Samara Ruether, Centennial, 9-0

Long Jump – Kayla Briggs, Plattsmouth, 14-4

Triple Jump – Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 31-9½

Shot Put – Stella Campin, Plattsmouth, 35-1

Discus – Jera Schuerman, Wilber-Clatonia, 103-11