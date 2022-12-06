Broncos come up short in loss to Louisville Lions

LOUISVILLE – In a defensive struggle Saturday the Centennial Broncos lost a low-scoring battle with the Louisville Lions 29-28 in boys non-conference hoops.

Centennial led early 9-3 at the end of the first quarter and extended their cushion to 18-9 at the break with a 9-6 second quarter run.

But the offense went cold and they managed just 10 second-half points, only two in the fourth quarter as the Lions took advantage to post the one-point win with a 20-10 second half scoring advantage.

Centennial was led by senior Maj Nisly with 12 points and senior Shawn Rathjen added four.

The Broncos were just 9 of 36 from the field for 25% and 4 of 14 on 3-point shots with Nisly dropping in two of the four. At the free throw line Centennial hit 6 of 8 chances.

Junior Alex Hirschfeld led the Broncos on the glass with four rebounds; senior Lane Zimmer had two of the team’s three steals and sophomore Sam Ehlers recorded three assists.

No team or individual stats were available for Louisville, who evened their record at 1-1.

Centennial (1-1) 9 9 8 2-28

Louisville (1-1) 3 6 12 8-29