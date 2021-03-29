Broncos close out weekend with quad at Louisville

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville Lions hosted a four-team non-scoring quad on Friday.

The Centennial Bronco boys and girls track and field teams both competed in the event held on Friday afternoon.

The girls won nine of the 17 events contested and in the process had two girls win two events each.

In the speed events, Savannah Horne was clocked at 14.18 in the 100-meter dash and 29.05 in the 200 to capture two of the Broncos’ nine wins.

In the middle distance events, senior Daylee Dey won the 800 (2:37.07) and also cruised to the win in the 1600 with a time of 5:57.88. Bronco Madison Brandenburgh made it a clean sweep of the middle and long distance events as she took the 3200 with a time of 13:28.49.

The pole vault was won by Samara Ruether (7-0); Kate Hirschfeld won the triple jump (32-8 ½); Jaycee Stuhr took the top spot in the high jump with a mark of 4-4 and Kailey Ziegler won the discus with a toss of 99-4.

The Bronco boys picked up one win at the Louisville Quad on Friday.

That came from senior Will Saunders who won the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.97.