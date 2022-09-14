Broncos climb above .500 with 3-1 win over Fairbury

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos are above the .500 mark after Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over the Fairbury Jeffs in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

Centennial won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-9, but the Jeffs forced a fourth set with a 25-15 win in the third set.

The Broncos won a hard-fought 26-24 victory over Fairbury to cap the 3-1 win.

Centennial hammered 40 kills in the match with junior Karley Naber leading the way with 14 kills on 33 of 36 swings, while sophomore Catelynn Bargen also finished in double numbers with 10 kills on 34 of 41 attacks.

As a team the Broncos were 123 of 143 for a .140 hitting percentage.

Junior Cora Payne and sophomore Ella Wambold had two ace serves each and Wambold, who came in averaging 21.6 set assists a match, was credited with 34 in the win on 108 of 109 chances.

Payne led the net defense with five blocks, while Cambria Saunders, Bargen and Averie Stuhr had two each. Wambold and senior Samara Ruether had 18 digs each and Naber chipped in with 14.

The Broncos (7-6) will be on the road at Sutton tonight.