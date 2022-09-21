Broncos climb above .500 mark with sweep of Wilber-Clatonia

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos made quick work of the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Centennial which climbed above the .500 mark with the win at 10-9, won the match by the scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-17.

Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 3-12 on the season.

The Broncos hammered 33 kills on 63 of 73 swings for a .315 hitting percentage.

Sophomore Catelynn Bargen led the way as she was 19 of 24 with 10 kills; sophomore Averie Stuhr ripped seven kills on 14 of 16 attacks and junior Karley Naber was 13 of 15 with six kills.

The offense ran through sophomore setter Ella Wambold who was 59 of 59 setting with 28 assists. Wambold also added seven digs.

The serve game netted the Broncos eight aces as Naber led the way with three and picking up two each was junior Kate Luebbe and Krislyn Green.

Defensively senior Cambria Saunders had three blocks and both junior Cora Payne and Stuhr finished with two stops at the net each. In digs, senior Samara Ruether had nine digs and Naber eight.

The Broncos will travel to Hebron to take on the Thayer Central Titans tonight.