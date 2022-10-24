Broncos cap season with 42-6 rout of Tri County

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos came out of the gate firing on all cylinders Friday night, as they rolled past the Tri County Trojans 42-6 in the season finale for both teams. Centennial scored in every quarter and racked up 332 yards of offense while stifling the Trojans’ attack for four quarters. Tri County ran for minus-7 yards as a team and finished the game with just 20 yards of total offense.

Maj Nisly completed 10 of 14 passes for 169 yards and a pair of scores while adding 44 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Alex Hirschfeld caught five passes for 45 yards and also completed two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Breckin Schoepf and Jarrett Dodson added one rushing touchdown apiece for the Broncos, who finished with 97 yards on the ground as a team. In the receiving game, Levi Zimmer hauled in a pair of passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, Shawn Rathjen recorded two receptions for 66 yards and a score and Lane Zimmer finished with three grabs for 27 yards and another TD.

Defensively, Centennial recorded two turnovers as Jacob Warm picked off a pass and Jayde Gumaer recovered a fumble. The Broncos cap their season with a 4-5 record.