 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Broncos can’t handle Lakeview on softball diamond

  • Updated
  • 0

GRESHAM – The Centennial Broncos welcomed the Lakeview Vikings to the ballpark in Gresham for a softball game Thursday night. Centennial led 1-0 after one inning, but a six-run Lakeview second sparked a string of 11 unanswered runs for the Vikings, who picked up an 11-1 win in four innings.

Junior Savannah Horne tallied the Broncos’ only hit with a single, while fellow junior Ava Fischer drove in the team’s lone run.

Horne got the start in the circle and allowed 11 runs – five earned – on eight hits and a quartet of walks with four Ks.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News