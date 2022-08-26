Broncos can’t handle Lakeview on softball diamond

GRESHAM – The Centennial Broncos welcomed the Lakeview Vikings to the ballpark in Gresham for a softball game Thursday night. Centennial led 1-0 after one inning, but a six-run Lakeview second sparked a string of 11 unanswered runs for the Vikings, who picked up an 11-1 win in four innings.
Junior Savannah Horne tallied the Broncos’ only hit with a single, while fellow junior Ava Fischer drove in the team’s lone run.
Horne got the start in the circle and allowed 11 runs – five earned – on eight hits and a quartet of walks with four Ks.