Broncos blow past Wilber-Clatonia with strong second half

MALCOLM – The Centennial Bronco girls led the Wilber-Clatonia girls 18-14 at the half of Friday’s third place game at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.

After the break however Centennial came out on fire, outscored the Wolverines 31-12 and rolled to the easy 49-26 win.

“We've gone through a tough stretch of games against some high-caliber opponents, so it was great to get back on track with a win against Wilber-Clatonia. There was some adversity, as we struggled with foul trouble for most of the game and we fell in love with shooting the 3-ball a bit,” Broncos head coach Jake Polk said. “We shot well against Malcolm from three and that seemed to carry over a little to our shot selection against Wilber. The Wolverines play a zone that is really long, but still allows outside shots, however we needed to find ways to generate some penetration to the hoop and we were inconsistent at that.”

Centennial (5-4) placed three players in double figures as junior Savannah Horne led the way with 14 which included 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point distance. Also in double figures was sophomore Catelynn Bargen with 13 as she sank 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range and adding 10 points was junior Cora Payne.

“Savannah Horne got us going early and was able to knock down some outside shots along with playing tough defense. While Cora Payne and Catelynn Bargen were in foul trouble, they still made their presence felt when they are on the floor,” Polk said. “Cate came out in the third quarter and nailed two quick threes to extend our lead and get us back on track. Cora had a personal 10-0 run in the middle of the 4th quarter that spanned just over two minutes. It was a pretty impressive run she went on during that short stretch and that put the game away.”

The Broncos were 17 of 51 from the field for 33% and they knocked down 9 of 30 shots from 3-point distance for 30%. They finished 6 of 14 at the free throw line.

Leading the team in rebounds was sophomore Averie Stuhr with eight, Bargen and Horne had three steals each and Horne and sophomore Ella Wambold finished with four assists.

No team or individual stats were available for the Wolverines.

Centennial (5-4) is back in action tonight as they host the Heartland Huskies.

Wilber-Clatonia 4 10 4 8-26

Centennial 12 6 16 15-49