Broncos and Panthers spend Labor Day weekend in Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers joined six other teams at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday.

The Panthers went 1-2 as they lost to a pair of rated teams from both Class B and Class C in Northwest (11-6) and Malcolm (10-2).

The FCEMF win came over the Broncos by the final score of 16-5

Centennial also lost to Milford 4-3 and saw their record drop to 2-10 on the season with FCEMF now at 8-5.

FCEMF 16 Centennial 5

The Panthers’ 11-run third inning broke open a close game through two frames.

FCEMF came to bat in the bottom of third with the Broncos on top 5-3, but the Panthers broke the game wide open.

The Panthers offense ripped 16 hits in the win as five girls finished with multi-hit games led by senior Shelby Lawver who was 4 for 4 with three runs scored, one RBI and a double.

Senior Faith Engle had three hits, drove in five runs and whacked a double and a home run. Junior Kaili Head continued her torrid start with two hits in three at bats – including her fourth home run of the year – and a pair of RBIs.

Freshman Callie Gonzales was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Lilly Ellison had two hits in as many trips to the plate and scored three times.

Ashley Braun picked up the win as she allowed the Broncos eight hits, five runs, two of which were earned, and had one strikeout.

No team or individual stats were available for the Broncos.

Malcolm 10 FCEMF 2

The Panthers had just two hits against the Malcolm Clippers as Lawver and Bailey Hafer accounted for both of them.

Hafer homered in the loss and drove in a run, while Lawver doubled and she also drove in one run.

Junior Amy Lauby got the start and she worked four innings allowing nine hits, 10 runs, just four earned, and she registered five strikeouts.

The Panthers were charted with three errors.

Northwest 11 FCEMF 6

The Panthers bats cracked out 10 hits, but four errors allowed the Northwest Vikings to score six unearned runs in the loss.

Ellison and Lawver both had two hits and two RBIs.

Picking up one hit each was Head, Gonzales, Engle, Lauby, Braun and Olivea Swanson.

The other two RBIs were credited to Addi Treinen and Swanson. Gonzales and Taylor Pribyl each had one stolen base.

The Panthers used a trio of pitchers as Ellison, Lauby and Braun all saw action on the bump.

Centennial will host CCV and Wilber-Clatonia tonight in Gresham, while FCEMF will be in Clatonia on Thursday for the Wilber-Clatonia tri which also includes Freeman.