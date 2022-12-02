Broncos’ 4-1 record at Freeman good for second place

ADAMS – The Centennial Broncos’ 2022-23 season got underway on Thursday with the Broncos traveling to Adams for the Freeman duals.

Centennial picked up wins over Freeman (54-12), Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (51-12), Palmyra (52-12) and Tri County (42-39).

The only loss was to first place Wilber-Clatonia 36-34.

Centennial 51 HTRS 12

Before the first match hit the mats the Broncos led 36-0 on forfeit points.

At 170 Centennial’s Cyrus Songster recorded the 7-0 win over Jesse McLaughlin which was followed by Dakota Guinn’s pin of Kaden DeMers at 182 pounds.

At 220 Elijah Utter won by forfeit to close out the Centennial scoring.

Centennial 54 Freeman 12

The Broncos only wrestled one match as Kasten Ruether at 106 pounds defeated Andrew Robeson by pin in 1:15. The rest of the Broncos’ points were all a result of forfeits.

Wilber-Clatonia 36 Centennial 34

Centennial picked up their first points at 132 pounds when Garrison Schernikau pinned Ryan Marsh in 3:48.

The Broncos’ next win was by 152-pounder Jarrett Dodson, who pinned Jordan March in 32 seconds, followed by a Breckin Schoepf win at 160 when he took the 10-4 decision over Zander Baker.

Songster pinned Jonatan Zelaya at 3:11 in the 182-pound match, and Utter defeated Josue Vargas by major decision 10-2 at 220 pounds.

The Broncos went up 34-30 when heavyweight Paul Fehlhafer scored a 2-1 win over Keith Kvasnicka.

Both teams were open at 106 and at 113 the Wolverines got a pin by Zaiyahn Ornelas in 1:18 to record the 36-34 win.

Centennial 52 Palmyra 12

Wins for the Broncos on the mat included Garrison Schernikau at 132 over Grant Fey in 42 seconds, Cael Payne’s 9-1 decision over Gage Bohaty and Dodson’s 40-second pin of Jonathan Glantz at 152. Schoepf defeated Draven Priel with a pin in 2:53 in the 160-pound match, Songster pinned Kael Anderson and Xavier Ettwein pinned Izaiaha Freeman in 1:41 at 195 pounds.

Fehlhafer also picked up the win at 285 with a quick 56-second pin of Brandon Steinhoff.

Centennial 42 Tri County 39

Dodson, Schoepf, Fehlhafer and Ruether all won their contested matches.

Dodson pinned Ibrahim Castillo in 1:12, Schoepf was a winner in 40 seconds over Sean Chase Jr., Fehlhafer pinned Toby Ambrose in 1:50 and Ruether won in 18 seconds over Silas Sedlacek.

Tri-County held a 39-36 lead when a forfeit at 126 pounds to the Broncos gave Centennial the 42-39 win.

Centennial is in action today at the Friend invite.